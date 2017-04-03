ASA rebrands and launches new strategy

Swim England wants to grow the number and diversity of people swimming regularly

To coincide with the publication of its new four-year strategy, the Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) has rebranded as Swim England.

Last week, the governing body unveiled Jane Nickerson as its permanent chief executive.

After spending eight months in the interim CEO position, Nickerson will now be expected to deliver the outcomes outlined in the Towards a Nation Swimming blueprint.

The strategy has outlined six key targets: to provide strong leadership; to substantially increase the number of people able to swim; grow the number and diversity of people regularly swimming; creating a “world-leading” talent system; improving the workforce; and strengthening “organisational sustainability”.

Covering the 2017-2021 period, the strategy takes into account all of the organisation’s disciplines, including indoor and outdoor swimming, diving, water polo and synchronised swimming.

Nickerson said it was “absolutely the right time” to undergo the rebrand, but the governing body was still retaining its ASA name as its “constitutional brand”.

“It has a history of nearly 150 years and we’re not throwing that away. The ASA logo is part of the Royal Standard – it’s the only sport governing body allowed that,” Nickerson told Sports Management.

She added: “Swim England is what it says on the tin. It’s who we are and what we do.

“It’s time now to have a fresh brand with our new strategy and new way of working.”

To read Swim England’s full strategy, click Visit here.