England women win broadcasting deal after Cricket World Cup success
Serie A club buys stadium and plans extensive revamp
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust unveils new chief executive
Leicestershire CCC to investigate lack of British Asians in sport
Sport England reviews coaching structure for BAME people and women
Commonwealth contender Liverpool named as ‘Greatest Sporting City’
International federation of parkour established
People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer
Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Emirates Stadium becomes first Premier League venue to go ‘green’
Arsenal Football Club’s Emirates Stadium has become the first Premier League football venue to use 100 per cent renewable energy.
The club has teamed up with renewable specialist Octopus Energy, which has a network of solar farms, saving 2.3 million kilograms of carbon dioxide per year.
Emirates Stadium now has a water supply that is recycled, while all food waste is sent to an anaerobic digestion plant where it is turned into more energy for the club.
Ivan Gazidis, Arsenal FC chief executive, said: “It’s important we all take steps in this area and I am pleased that we have switched to green energy.”
“Green energy is at a tipping point,” added Octopus chief executive Greg Jackson. “The technology to create electricity from renewable sources is now so efficient, that we can offer ‘green’ energy to our customers that is cheaper than many ‘non green’ tariffs.”
Energy efficiency and sustainability are fast becoming key pillars of stadium construction and management.
Emirates Stadium is the second professional sports venue in London to go 100 per cent renewable.
Earlier this year, Lord’s Cricket Ground became the first professional cricket ground to go ‘green’ as part of the sustainability strategy formulated by owner, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).
