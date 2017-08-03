Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure
Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field
UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day
Work on York Community Stadium to begin in October
Gensler wins another MLS project with North Carolina
US$48m Prosper Stadium announced for Texas school district
Freeman expands sports and entertainment reach with acquisition of BaAM
Former Commonwealth champion joins Birmingham 2022 bid team
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
Birmingham and Liverpool’s hopes of hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games are still intact after both passed the initial assessment phase in the UK city selection process.
Sports minister Tracey Crouch revealed that inspections made by an independent assessment panel to both cities had been successful.
According to the panel, both cities have “sufficiently developed a clear initial vision as to how they would construct a compelling Games programme”.
More detailed work will be undertaken by bid teams in Birmingham and Liverpool before final proposals are submitted in August.
Then, in September, the assessment panel will make a recommendation to the government on a preferred location before a decision is made.
The panel includes chair Nicky Roche, the director of strategy at Sporting Assets; British Olympic foundation chief executive Jan Paterson; Sport England property director Charles Johnston; architect Ian McKenzie; Commonwealth Games England chief executive Paul Blanchard; and former DCMS director of sport David Brooker.
“It is right that a proper and rigorous assessment is carried out before we decide if a formal bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is submitted,” said Crouch.
“I’ve been encouraged by the commitment and enthusiasm that both Birmingham and Liverpool have demonstrated so far in the process, but it will be crucial that their final plans demonstrate good value for money, how they would leave a lasting legacy and showcase the best of Britain.”
General Managers
Swimming Instructors
Regional Swimming Coordinator
Becky Adlington SwimStars Coordinator
Exercise Specialist
Facility Assistant
Recreation Assistant
Sports Centre Recreational Assistant
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager x 2
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager
'Your Move' Community Sport Activator
Senior Manager - Healthy Lifestyle Programmes
Head Sports Coach
'Your Move' Active Lives / Healthy Weight Referral
'Your Move' Support Officer - Healthy Lifestyle Prog
Parklife Project Managers / Engagement Managers
Fitness Manager
Centre Manager
Facilities Assistant / Receptionist
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Assistant General Manager
Recreation Assistant
Operations Assistant
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Team Leader - Full time
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard) Apprentice
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Swimming Instructors
Customer Account Administrator
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: GVA
Company: GVA