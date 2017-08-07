International federation of parkour established
People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer
Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure
Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field
UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day
Commonwealth contender Liverpool named as ‘Greatest Sporting City’
Liverpool has been named as the UK’s ‘Greatest Sporting City’, giving a boost to its campaign to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
A research project carried out by sports media company ESPN and the University of Bath found that Liverpool was highly regarded in terms of atmosphere, venues, community, choice and history.
Its sporting achievement, principally the success experienced by both Liverpool FC and Everton FC, contributed to the award.
Manchester, which will host some events if Liverpool is successful in its bid, was named second.
Liverpool’s rival to be chosen as the UK’s bid location for the Games, Birmingham, came 11th.
Brian Barwick, the chair of the Liverpool 2022 bid, said the news was “not only good for our bid but for our city”.
“If we win the honour of staging the Commonwealth Games, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the government will know that it is bringing it to a city that is dynamic, sports mad city,” he added.
Mayor Joe Anderson said: “Sport is a tool to change the lives of many, and we believe that Liverpool 2022 will do exactly this.”
London was named as the third Greatest Sporting City in the country, followed by Leeds, Sheffield and Glasgow in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
Regional Swimming Coordinator
Swimming Instructors
Becky Adlington SwimStars Coordinator
General Managers
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard) - Redhill
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)
Swimming Instructors
Sports Assistants (eight positions)
Duty Manager
Facility Assistant
Recreation Assistant
Sports Centre Recreational Assistant
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager x 2
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager
'Your Move' Community Sport Activator
Senior Manager - Healthy Lifestyle Programmes
Head Sports Coach
'Your Move' Active Lives / Healthy Weight Referral
'Your Move' Support Officer - Healthy Lifestyle Prog
Parklife Project Managers / Engagement Managers
Fitness Manager
Centre Manager
Facilities Assistant / Receptionist
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Assistant General Manager
Recreation Assistant
Operations Assistant
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: GVA
Company: GVA