Serie A club buys stadium and plans extensive revamp
Leicestershire CCC to investigate lack of British Asians in sport
Sport England reviews coaching structure for BAME people and women
Commonwealth contender Liverpool named as ‘Greatest Sporting City’
International federation of parkour established
People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer
Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust unveils new chief executive
Gail Scott-Spicer, former chief executive of the Carers Trust, has been appointed as the new CEO of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.
Scott-Spicer replaces outgoing chief executive Emma Atkins, who joined UK Coaching earlier this year.
Tracey Fletcher had been acting as interim CEO since Atkins’ departure in June.
As leader of the Carers Trust, Scott-Spicer oversaw the national organisation for unpaid carers. She has significant experience in the charities sector, holding down senior leadership roles at the Scout Association and Catch 22.
Also a charity, the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust trains transitioning athletes to help empower young people facing disadvantage through a number of programmes.
Michael Kelly, chair of the Trust, said Scott-Spicer “stood out for her passion” amid an “exceptional candidate shortlist”.
“Gail joins at an exciting time for the charity, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary next year and continue our growth into new areas across the UK,” he added.
Scott-Spicer added: “I have witnessed from afar the growth of the Trust over the past few years and have been particularly impressed by their commitment towards impact measurement ad being at the forefront of best practice in the programmes they deliver.”
