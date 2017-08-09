Dame Kelly Holmes Trust unveils new chief executive

Scott-Spicer replaces Atkins, who left for UK Coaching in June

Gail Scott-Spicer, former chief executive of the Carers Trust, has been appointed as the new CEO of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.

Scott-Spicer replaces outgoing chief executive Emma Atkins, who joined UK Coaching earlier this year.

Tracey Fletcher had been acting as interim CEO since Atkins’ departure in June.

As leader of the Carers Trust, Scott-Spicer oversaw the national organisation for unpaid carers. She has significant experience in the charities sector, holding down senior leadership roles at the Scout Association and Catch 22.

Also a charity, the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust trains transitioning athletes to help empower young people facing disadvantage through a number of programmes.

Michael Kelly, chair of the Trust, said Scott-Spicer “stood out for her passion” amid an “exceptional candidate shortlist”.

“Gail joins at an exciting time for the charity, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary next year and continue our growth into new areas across the UK,” he added.

Scott-Spicer added: “I have witnessed from afar the growth of the Trust over the past few years and have been particularly impressed by their commitment towards impact measurement ad being at the forefront of best practice in the programmes they deliver.”