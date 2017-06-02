Fine dining meets football: Roux family chefs and Spurs serve up White Hart Lane restaurant concept
Lionel Messi theme park to open in China in 2019
Sporting Future: Labour to ‘examine’ government sport strategy if it triumphs at General Election
Event bidding: South African Rugby bids for 2023 World Cup after hosting ban lifted
Technogym appointed official equipment supplier for Commonwealth Games
US$30m training facility for Will Ferrell’s MLS franchise
Fitness First launches triathlon training ground
Political parties lay out sports plans ahead of 2017 General Election
Preparations begin for vast Marina Park in Cork
AART Architects win design competition for timber-clad new Denmark Rowing Stadium
Manchester sports clubs make emergency fund donation following fatal attack
Sport and Recreation Alliance refreshes governance standards
NSPCC chief lifts the lid on safeguarding challenges in sport
TEA teaming up with Orlando City for tailgate event
Buckner to replace retiring Sparkes as CEO of British Swimming
British Gymnastics training people to supervise dementia-friendly sessions
David Beckham consortium reveals new-look design for mooted Miami MLS stadium
NBC to take international rugby to growing US market
RFU searches for new CEO as Ritchie retires
First 2022 World Cup stadium completed in Qatar
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust searches for permanent CEO
Emma Atkins, the chief executive of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, is leaving the organisation for the newly-rebranded UK Coaching.
Atkins will become director of the company – formerly known as Sports Coach UK – in June, and will work alongside chief executive Mark Gannon.
She will be replaced, in the interim, by Tracey Fletcher, who was the trust’s vice-chair between 2011 and 2017.
The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust expects to make a permanent appointment for the role by early August 2017.
Atkins spent nine years with the the trust, helping to support 300,000 disadvantaged young people and 500 athletes over that period.
“This is an incredibly exciting period for UK Coaching and for coaching and I am thrilled to be joining the organisation at a pivotal point in its history,” said Atkins.
Earlier this month the organisation changed its name and brand, and launched a strategy with a mission of putting coaching at the heart of physical activity and sport.
Of Fletcher’s interim appointment, Dame Kelly Holmes Trust Board of Trustees chair Michael Kelly, said: “Until we recruit a permanent replacement, Tracey will help ensure the continued success and growth of the charity.
“With her sector experience and vast knowledge of the Trust’s model, the board is confident that the organisation will undergo a smooth transition until we find a permanent replacement.”
Physical Activity and Arts Strategic Manager
Swimming Instructors
Regional Sales Manager
Camp Adventure Leaders
Becky Adlington SwimStars Co-ordinator
Full Time Senior Recreation Assistant
Casual Climbing Instructor
Assistant Duty Manager
Group Exercise Co-ordinator
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Part time Front of House Receptionist
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Swimming Instructors
Cleaners
Duty Manager
Assistant Manager (Hospitality)
Assistant Manager (Sport and Leisure)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Assistant General Manager
Sports Assistant
Receptionist
Duty Manager
Membership consultants
Membership consultants
Freelance Group exercise instructor (JumpArena)
Youth & Sports Officer
Regional Coordinator
Membership consultants
Membership consultants
Membership consultants
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: Solihull Metroplitan Borough Council
Company: GVA
Company: Welwyn Hatfield Council
Company: Enfield Council
Company: Ladbrokes