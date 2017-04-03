Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership rebrands as EMD UK

The governing body has received a bigger funding pot from Sport England for the 2017-21 cycle / Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock.com

Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership (EMDP) – the national governing body for group exercise – has rebranded itself as EMD UK.

The rebrand includes an updated vision, which is "a healthier nation through exercise", and a new mission, which is "to increase participation in group exercise by supporting teachers and organisations to deliver excellence". As part of the rebranding a new website has been launched: www.emduk.org.

The rebrand coincides with increased investment from Sport England which has awarded EMD UK funding of £1.76m (US$2.3m €2.1m) for 2017-19, almost double the amount received for the equivalent period of the previous funding cycle.

The larger fund will be split into two cycles, with £1.76m (US$2.3m, €2.1m) allocated between 2017-2019, and the remainder handed out between 2019-2021.

EMD UK represents 60 organisations, including well known brands such as British Military Fitness and Boxercise, to lesser known ones like Burlexercise and HulaFit.

EMD UK chief executive Ross Perriam said: "This increase in funding reflects the government’s focus on group exercise. There is a real push to get inactive people exercising. The funding will get used to target inactive groups - getting them active - finding out what the barriers are in getting people active. We want to make group exercise as accessible as possible.

"The funding will be used to maintain our core market. As many as 3.8 million people take part in group exercise on a weekly basis. Around 83 per cent are women. The focus is maintaining that core market - keeping people engaged; focusing on getting people exercising."

As well as maintaining its core work, Perriam said the organisation would also be developing its Class Finder website for instructors and users. The site aims to make it easy for people to find fitness classes; make it easier for clubs and instructors to find cover for sessions; help instructors to promote their group activity on the web; encourage more people to use classes.

He also wants to raise awareness about pay among group exercise instructors in the hope that they "can get better represented in the sector".

EMD UK group is also working on a trial with a hospital to get inactive patients, in the recovery phase, to exercise. Perriam said: "The more help we can give the better we can fulfil our mission."