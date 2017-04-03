Newcastle anticipates economic boost after being selected to host European rugby finals
ASA rebrands and launches new strategy
Bundesliga club identifies new stadium site
England Netball performance chief joins the ECB
Funding package agreed for Headingley redevelopment
DCMS kicks off review probing the effectiveness of UK Anti-Doping
Sport and Recreation Alliance unveils five-year strategy
Sport Wales chair sacked by Welsh government
Sports minister throws weight behind Mental Health Charter
Chinese government partners with STA to cope with swimming lesson boom
Governance review launched by the ECB
NFL's Oakland Raiders wins right to move to 'world class' stadium in Las Vegas
Populous reveal what the future of eSports arenas looks like
ASA appoints Nickerson as permanent chief executive
Gillingham FC aims for Premier League with new stadium proposal
Two-thirds of sports coaches ‘lack knowledge’ about mental health
Three world governing bodies agree to sport surfaces protocols
Wheelchair tennis loses UK Sport funding despite Rio 2016 success
Everton agrees finance package for proposed stadium
Goalball UK appoints chief executive ahead of Tokyo 2020 cycle
Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership rebrands as EMD UK
Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership (EMDP) – the national governing body for group exercise – has rebranded itself as EMD UK.
The rebrand includes an updated vision, which is "a healthier nation through exercise", and a new mission, which is "to increase participation in group exercise by supporting teachers and organisations to deliver excellence". As part of the rebranding a new website has been launched: www.emduk.org.
The rebrand coincides with increased investment from Sport England which has awarded EMD UK funding of £1.76m (US$2.3m €2.1m) for 2017-19, almost double the amount received for the equivalent period of the previous funding cycle.
The larger fund will be split into two cycles, with £1.76m (US$2.3m, €2.1m) allocated between 2017-2019, and the remainder handed out between 2019-2021.
EMD UK represents 60 organisations, including well known brands such as British Military Fitness and Boxercise, to lesser known ones like Burlexercise and HulaFit.
EMD UK chief executive Ross Perriam said: "This increase in funding reflects the government’s focus on group exercise. There is a real push to get inactive people exercising. The funding will get used to target inactive groups - getting them active - finding out what the barriers are in getting people active. We want to make group exercise as accessible as possible.
"The funding will be used to maintain our core market. As many as 3.8 million people take part in group exercise on a weekly basis. Around 83 per cent are women. The focus is maintaining that core market - keeping people engaged; focusing on getting people exercising."
As well as maintaining its core work, Perriam said the organisation would also be developing its Class Finder website for instructors and users. The site aims to make it easy for people to find fitness classes; make it easier for clubs and instructors to find cover for sessions; help instructors to promote their group activity on the web; encourage more people to use classes.
He also wants to raise awareness about pay among group exercise instructors in the hope that they "can get better represented in the sector".
EMD UK group is also working on a trial with a hospital to get inactive patients, in the recovery phase, to exercise. Perriam said: "The more help we can give the better we can fulfil our mission."
General Managers
General Manager
Editor, Health Club Management magazine
Fitness Duty Supervisor (Fixed Term)
Gym Instructor (Fixed Term)
Senior Fitness Instructor
Centre Assistants - Lee Valley VeloPark
Swimming Lesson Co-Ordinator
Commercial and Operations Manager (Gym)
Assistant Manager – Health and Fitness
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Bikeability Co-ordinator
World class Swimming Instructors
Catering Assistant - Charlton Lido and Lifestyle
Gym Supervisor
Membership Sales Consultant (NEW CLUB OPENING)
RFC Recreation Club Duty Manager
Yoga and Therapy Centre Manager
Front of House Executive
Lifeguard
Assistant Project Manager
Fitness Motivator
Team Leader/Lifeguard
Duty Managers
Recreation Assistant (Training Offered)
Client Services Manager
Full Time Duty Officer
Duty Manager
Retail Manager
Part time Catering Assistant
Lifeguards
Relief Hospitality Assistant
Relief Cleaner
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: Ladbrokes
Company: Barrow in Furness Borough Council
Company: GVA
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: Surrey Heath Borough Council