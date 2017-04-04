Ambitious Huddersfield sport and leisure project gathers pace
Edgbaston increases capacity for ICC Champions Trophy fixtures
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, the home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, will increase its capacity using a temporary stand to accommodate ICC Champions Trophy matches this year.
The temporary structure will boost the ground’s capacity beyond its traditional limit of 25,000.
Five of the biggest matches of the tournament will be played at the ground over a two-week period in June, including Australia v New Zealand, India v Pakistan, Pakistan v South Africa, England v Australia and a semi-final.
During the 2015 Ashes series and the T20 Blast Finals Day in the same year, Edgbaston increased its capacity by 800.
The ground is the second largest cricket venue in the country after Lord’s.
“With such high demand for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, we were keen to secure its return and give even more people the chance to see one of the greatest international cricket tournaments in Birmingham,” said Edgbaston commercial director Gareth Roberts.
He added: “Major redevelopment projects in Edgbaston and the city centre have helped the stadium and Birmingham be great hosts for cricket’s marquee fixtures.”
