Edgbaston increases capacity for ICC Champions Trophy fixtures

Ambitious Huddersfield sport and leisure project gathers pace

Ambitious Huddersfield sport and leisure project gathers pace

04 Apr 2017
KSDL, the firm that operates Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, has lifted the lid on the ... more
Long Island landmark arena revived by SHoP Architects with 4,700 fins

Long Island landmark arena revived by SHoP Architects with 4,700 fins

04 Apr 2017
SHoP Architects have completed an extensive renovation of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on New York’s ... more
Newcastle anticipates economic boost after being selected to host European rugby finals

Newcastle anticipates economic boost after being selected to host European rugby finals

03 Apr 2017
Newcastle will land a £17.4m (US$21.8m, €20.4m) windfall after being selected to host three European ... more
ASA rebrands and launches new strategy

ASA rebrands and launches new strategy

03 Apr 2017
To coincide with the publication of its new four-year strategy, the Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) ... more
Bundesliga club identifies new stadium site

Bundesliga club identifies new stadium site

03 Apr 2017
German top flight football team Hertha Berlin has unveiled plans to develop a new 55,000-capacity ... more
England Netball performance chief joins the ECB

England Netball performance chief joins the ECB

31 Mar 2017
Diana Lewis, the performance pathway manager for England Netball, has been appointed as the national ... more
Funding package agreed for Headingley redevelopment

Funding package agreed for Headingley redevelopment

31 Mar 2017
Redevelopment work on Headingley stadium may finally begin after a funding agreement for the £40m ... more
DCMS kicks off review probing the effectiveness of UK Anti-Doping

DCMS kicks off review probing the effectiveness of UK Anti-Doping

31 Mar 2017
A review of into the effectiveness and governance of UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has been launched ... more
Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership rebrands as EMD UK

Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership rebrands as EMD UK

31 Mar 2017
Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership (EMDP) – the national governing body for group exercise – has ... more
Sport and Recreation Alliance unveils five-year strategy

Sport and Recreation Alliance unveils five-year strategy

30 Mar 2017
Demonstrating the economic and social value of sport and growing the volunteer force have been ... more
Sport Wales chair sacked by Welsh government

Sport Wales chair sacked by Welsh government

30 Mar 2017
Paul Thomas, who was appointed chair of Sport Wales last April, has been sacked by ... more
Sports minister throws weight behind Mental Health Charter

Sports minister throws weight behind Mental Health Charter

29 Mar 2017
Tracey Crouch, the minister of sport, has urged sector bodies and organisations to sign up ... more
Chinese government partners with STA to cope with swimming lesson boom

Chinese government partners with STA to cope with swimming lesson boom

29 Mar 2017
An increase in demand for children’s swimming lessons in China has opened the door for ... more
Governance review launched by the ECB

Governance review launched by the ECB

28 Mar 2017
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has fired the starting gun on a review ... more
NFL's Oakland Raiders wins right to move to 'world class' stadium in Las Vegas

NFL's Oakland Raiders wins right to move to 'world class' stadium in Las Vegas

28 Mar 2017
US National Football League (NFL) franchise the Oakland Raiders are to relocate to Las Vegas, ... more
Populous reveal what the future of eSports arenas looks like

Populous reveal what the future of eSports arenas looks like

27 Mar 2017
The popularity of eSports competitions – in which opposing players compete at video games played ... more
ASA appoints Nickerson as permanent chief executive

ASA appoints Nickerson as permanent chief executive

27 Mar 2017
Jane Nickerson has been appointed as the permanent chief executive of the Amateur Swimming Association ... more
Gillingham FC aims for Premier League with new stadium proposal

Gillingham FC aims for Premier League with new stadium proposal

27 Mar 2017
League One football club Gillingham has called on its local council to support its aspirations ... more
Two-thirds of sports coaches ‘lack knowledge’ about mental health

Two-thirds of sports coaches 'lack knowledge' about mental health

27 Mar 2017
Around two-thirds of sports coaches are unable to sufficiently support the mental health needs of ... more
Three world governing bodies agree to sport surfaces protocols

Three world governing bodies agree to sport surfaces protocols

24 Mar 2017
The world governing bodies of football, rugby and hockey have agreed to a set of ... more
Edgbaston increases capacity for ICC Champions Trophy fixtures

By Matthew Campelli    05 Apr 2017
The Birmingham-based ground will host Champions Trophy matches in June 2017

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, the home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, will increase its capacity using a temporary stand to accommodate ICC Champions Trophy matches this year.

The temporary structure will boost the ground’s capacity beyond its traditional limit of 25,000.

Five of the biggest matches of the tournament will be played at the ground over a two-week period in June, including Australia v New Zealand, India v Pakistan, Pakistan v South Africa, England v Australia and a semi-final.

During the 2015 Ashes series and the T20 Blast Finals Day in the same year, Edgbaston increased its capacity by 800.

The ground is the second largest cricket venue in the country after Lord’s.

“With such high demand for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, we were keen to secure its return and give even more people the chance to see one of the greatest international cricket tournaments in Birmingham,” said Edgbaston commercial director Gareth Roberts.

He added: “Major redevelopment projects in Edgbaston and the city centre have helped the stadium and Birmingham be great hosts for cricket’s marquee fixtures.”

Edgbaston  cricket  Birmingham  ICC Champions Trophy 
More jobs

