Technogym appointed official equipment supplier for Commonwealth Games

Technogym has been appointed the official fitness equipment supplier for the Gold Coast 2018 (GC2018) Commonwealth Games in Australia.
The supplier will equip all the training facilities, including the Commonwealth Games Athletes Village Gym, athletic performance centres and four smaller fitness studios across Queensland.
Athletes competing at the Games will come from 70 nations and territories of the Commonwealth and compete in 23 disciplines.
All Technogym equipment will be integrated with the supplier's open digital platform, mywellness cloud, enabling athletes to stay connected to their own personal training programme directly on the equipment and via their mobile devices.
Equipment available to athletes will include Skillrow, Skillmill and Excite.
Nerio Alessandri, Technogym founder and chief executive, said: “We are very proud to have been chosen as official supplier of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. This achievement represents an important recognition of our commitment in research and innovation in order to create the most advanced equipment and digital technology for the world’s elite athletes.”
Cameron Murray, GC2018 general manager, said: “With a resume that includes equipment supply and sponsorship of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and six editions of the Olympic Games including Rio 2016, Technogym is a great addition to the ever-expanding GC2018 sponsor family.
"Technogym will supply the necessary cardio, strength, high performance and recovery apparatus to ensure our athletes warm up, warm down and general training needs are taken care of during GC2018.”
