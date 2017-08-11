FA plots bid to host the 2021 UEFA European Women’s Championship

Fans witnessed England progress to the semi-final stage in Holland / Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

The English Football Association (FA) is planning to swoop for the 2021 UEFA European Women’s Championship as part of its strategy to grow the female game.

Plans to double the female participation rate put forward by the FA in March were followed by a stellar performance by the England women’s team in the 2017 European Championships when they reached the semi-final stage.

The match against the eventual champions the Netherland garnered four million viewers for Channel 4.

Martin Glenn, the FA’s chief executive, said: “The Lionesses’ performance at the Euros this summer gave the country great pride.

“It also showed the significant impact that hosting a major European tournament can have on growing and developing women’s football.”

He added: “The KNVB (Dutch FA) and UEFA really raised the bar, hosting a fantastic tournament, and we hope and believe we could meet those standards.”

Baroness Sue Campbell, head of women’s football at the FA, said it was a “wonderful opportunity to maintain the momentum around women’s football”, while sports minister Tracey Crouch said she would work with the FA on a feasibility study.

“Hosting the next European Championships would provide us with a great opportunity to further grow the game and attract the next generation of players and fans,” she added.