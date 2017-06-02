Fitness First launches triathlon training ground

The multi sports zone offers swimming, biking and running

Fitness First Asia has created an indoor triathlon training ground at its club in Bonifacio Global City, Philippines.

A multi sports zone offers swimming, biking and running and is open to experienced triathletes and beginners who would want to try the sport in a safe environment.

For beginners, the programme is designed to slowly build confidence so athletes can tackle longer distance triathlons in the future. The beginners programme involves swimming in the three-lane, 24-metre pool for 10 minutes, a 30-minute ride on a stationary bike, before transitioning on to a treadmill for a 20-minute run.

Training can be done in groups or individually.

Mark Ellis, Fitness First Philippines country manager said: “We have invested in top of the line equipment and have well trained coaches to execute the programme. We are bringing the Triathlon, one of the country’s fastest growing sports, indoors in a safe and simulated environment.

“Experienced triathletes, triathlon coaches and even beginners can benefit from this programme as it aims to train, strengthen and advance your triathlon skills, no matter what fitness level you’re in.”