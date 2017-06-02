Fine dining meets football: Roux family chefs and Spurs serve up White Hart Lane restaurant concept
Lionel Messi theme park to open in China in 2019
Sporting Future: Labour to ‘examine’ government sport strategy if it triumphs at General Election
Event bidding: South African Rugby bids for 2023 World Cup after hosting ban lifted
Technogym appointed official equipment supplier for Commonwealth Games
US$30m training facility for Will Ferrell’s MLS franchise
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust searches for permanent CEO
Political parties lay out sports plans ahead of 2017 General Election
Preparations begin for vast Marina Park in Cork
AART Architects win design competition for timber-clad new Denmark Rowing Stadium
Manchester sports clubs make emergency fund donation following fatal attack
Sport and Recreation Alliance refreshes governance standards
NSPCC chief lifts the lid on safeguarding challenges in sport
TEA teaming up with Orlando City for tailgate event
Buckner to replace retiring Sparkes as CEO of British Swimming
British Gymnastics training people to supervise dementia-friendly sessions
David Beckham consortium reveals new-look design for mooted Miami MLS stadium
NBC to take international rugby to growing US market
RFU searches for new CEO as Ritchie retires
First 2022 World Cup stadium completed in Qatar
Fitness First launches triathlon training ground
Fitness First Asia has created an indoor triathlon training ground at its club in Bonifacio Global City, Philippines.
A multi sports zone offers swimming, biking and running and is open to experienced triathletes and beginners who would want to try the sport in a safe environment.
For beginners, the programme is designed to slowly build confidence so athletes can tackle longer distance triathlons in the future. The beginners programme involves swimming in the three-lane, 24-metre pool for 10 minutes, a 30-minute ride on a stationary bike, before transitioning on to a treadmill for a 20-minute run.
Training can be done in groups or individually.
Mark Ellis, Fitness First Philippines country manager said: “We have invested in top of the line equipment and have well trained coaches to execute the programme. We are bringing the Triathlon, one of the country’s fastest growing sports, indoors in a safe and simulated environment.
“Experienced triathletes, triathlon coaches and even beginners can benefit from this programme as it aims to train, strengthen and advance your triathlon skills, no matter what fitness level you’re in.”
Physical Activity and Arts Strategic Manager
Swimming Instructors
Regional Sales Manager
Camp Adventure Leaders
Becky Adlington SwimStars Co-ordinator
Full Time Senior Recreation Assistant
Casual Climbing Instructor
Assistant Duty Manager
Group Exercise Co-ordinator
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Part time Front of House Receptionist
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Swimming Instructors
Cleaners
Duty Manager
Assistant Manager (Hospitality)
Assistant Manager (Sport and Leisure)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Assistant General Manager
Sports Assistant
Receptionist
Duty Manager
Membership consultants
Membership consultants
Freelance Group exercise instructor (JumpArena)
Youth & Sports Officer
Regional Coordinator
Membership consultants
Membership consultants
Membership consultants
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: Solihull Metroplitan Borough Council
Company: GVA
Company: Welwyn Hatfield Council
Company: Enfield Council
Company: Ladbrokes