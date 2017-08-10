Hastings United’s £70m stadium complex plan up and running

The sports development will cost £12m

Non-league football club Hastings United is to press ahead with an ambitious stadium development, which will include a gym and new housing for the area.

Funding for the project has been secured and a planning application is likely to be submitted to the council at the start of 2018.

If it is approved, the stadium and surrounding facilities should be built in time for the 2019/20 season.

As well as new facilities for Hastings United, a cricket pavilion will be constructed for Hastings and St Leonard’s Priory Cricket Club, as well as a new pitch for the South Saxons Hockey Club.

The football stadium will include conferencing and banqueting rooms, classrooms and a sports bar.

A gym and sports hall will be built to be the catalyst for “healthy living schemes”.

Overall, £70m will be spent on the project, with £58m on new housing, built by Keepmoat Homes, and £12m on sports facilities.

“The Club has the drive and determination to move forward and play at a much higher level. We have wonderful supporters at our club who deserve success. We want to make them all proud and there is no reason why we cannot head towards the Football League in the next 7-10 years,” said football club director David Nessling.