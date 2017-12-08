Hockey World Cup sees £600,000 investment in two new pitches

Job search
New Sporta chief focused on survival of trusts

08 Dec 2017
Cate Atwater, the newly appointed chief executive of Sporta – the national association which represents ... more
Edinburgh's leisure facilities facing funding cuts and new bills

08 Dec 2017
Pools, gyms, golf clubs and sports facilities across Edinburgh face an uncertain future following proposals ... more
Wembley to host four extra Euro 2020 games but Wales misses out

07 Dec 2017
Four extra Euro 2020 matches will be hosted at Wembley Stadium, after UEFA said it ... more
RFU invests record £100m back into game despite making loss

07 Dec 2017
The Rugby Football Union has put nearly £100m (US$134.18m, €113.80m) back into the sport this ... more
Therapists and sports coaches use Boccia to reach people with learning disabilities

06 Dec 2017
Sports coaches and occupational therapists have teamed up for a new programme designed to engage ... more
Bjarke Ingels Group unveil design for new type of sports and leisure district under one enormous roof

05 Dec 2017
Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) have revealed their latest major US project – a sports and ... more
New stadium revealed: Crystal Palace inspired by past while preparing Selhurst Park for future

05 Dec 2017
English Premier League football club Crystal Palace has announced ambitious plans to redevelop its Selhurst ... more
John Amaechi calls for physical activity sector to harness diversity

05 Dec 2017
Former NBA star John Amaechi has called for the sport and physical activity sector to ... more
Sport England launches ‘intense’ £100m pilot to get poorer communities active

05 Dec 2017
Twelve areas across England will take part in a groundbreaking pilot to reach physically inactive ... more
New images: Fulham's Riverside Stand project to create 'world-class leisure destination'

04 Dec 2017
Fulham Football Club has submitted an application to the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham ... more
Populous and Jack Nicklaus create demountable stadium for high-stakes golf putting

04 Dec 2017
Global sports architects Populous have designed a flat-pack 18-hole putting course that can be disassembled ... more
Head of London Sport calls for sector’s experts to influence London Plan

02 Dec 2017
Experts from the sport and physical activity sector have a major role to play in ... more
NFL Experience lets fans ‘suit up’ for Super Bowl in New York City

01 Dec 2017
NFL fans have the chance to step into the shoes of their idols as a ... more
First new permanent venue of the Tokyo 2020 Games opens to the public

01 Dec 2017
The first permanent venue built for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo has ... more
London looks to kickstart sport technology revolution

01 Dec 2017
London could become the new home of ‘sport tech’ if a strategic plan succeeds in ... more
Unfunded sports 'still have a role to play' insists Katherine Grainger

30 Nov 2017
Chair of UK Sport Katherine Grainger says unfunded sports still have a role in the ... more
College sports centre aims to raise the bar for pupils and public with £3.8m upgrade

30 Nov 2017
A Yorkshire college has pumped £3.8m (US$5.1, €4.3m) into its sports centre, adding a new ... more
Abandoned Sheffield ski village to undergo £22.5m redevelopment under Extreme brand

29 Nov 2017
A former ski village in Sheffield, UK, will be reinvented as a sports attraction after ... more
Body image concerns stopping mothers from teaching children to swim

29 Nov 2017
Swimwear policies have been relaxed at 96 pools across the UK after a survey showed ... more
Former Paralympian Marc Woods is new chair of CIMSPA

28 Nov 2017
Paralympic gold medallist and BBC commentator Marc Woods has been named as chair of the ... more
Hockey World Cup sees £600,000 investment in two new pitches

By Rob Gibson    06 Dec 2017
Team GB celebrate after winning a dramatic shoot-out with the Netherlands in the women's field hockey gold medal match at Rio 2016 / Felix Kästle/DPA/PA Images
This funding commitment means every stage of the hockey pathway, from junior to elite, will benefit from the Women’s Hockey World Cup
– Esther Britten, head of major events, UK Sport

Two state-of-the-art hockey pitches will be built ahead of the Women’s Hockey World Cup in England next summer.

The pitches, costing £600,000, will be constructed at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

They will remain in place after the tournament, providing new facilities for Great Britain’s national and development squads, as well as university, school and hockey clubs.

The investment by UK Sport, The National Lottery, England Hockey and the Greater London Authority, also means London will have world-class pitches in place for the newly created Pro League in 2019, through which teams will now qualify for the Olympics.

“This funding means every stage of the hockey pathway, from junior to elite, will benefit from the Women’s Hockey World Cup," said Esther Britten, head of major events at UK Sport.

“It's a fantastic example of the benefit of the UK hosting a major sporting event.”

The pitches have been developed from those used during Rio 2016, where the women’s team won Gold after a penalty shootout against the Netherlands.

Funding from the organisations supports existing investments made by Lee Valley Regional Park Authority and Polytan, the global supplier to International Hockey Federation.

The Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup consists of 16 teams and will take place from 21 July to 5 August 2018.

