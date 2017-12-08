New Sporta chief focused on survival of trusts
Edinburgh's leisure facilities facing funding cuts and new bills
Wembley to host four extra Euro 2020 games but Wales misses out
RFU invests record £100m back into game despite making loss
Therapists and sports coaches use Boccia to reach people with learning disabilities
Bjarke Ingels Group unveil design for new type of sports and leisure district under one enormous roof
New stadium revealed: Crystal Palace inspired by past while preparing Selhurst Park for future
John Amaechi calls for physical activity sector to harness diversity
Sport England launches ‘intense’ £100m pilot to get poorer communities active
New images: Fulham's Riverside Stand project to create 'world-class leisure destination'
Populous and Jack Nicklaus create demountable stadium for high-stakes golf putting
Head of London Sport calls for sector’s experts to influence London Plan
NFL Experience lets fans ‘suit up’ for Super Bowl in New York City
First new permanent venue of the Tokyo 2020 Games opens to the public
London looks to kickstart sport technology revolution
Unfunded sports 'still have a role to play' insists Katherine Grainger
College sports centre aims to raise the bar for pupils and public with £3.8m upgrade
Abandoned Sheffield ski village to undergo £22.5m redevelopment under Extreme brand
Body image concerns stopping mothers from teaching children to swim
Former Paralympian Marc Woods is new chair of CIMSPA
Hockey World Cup sees £600,000 investment in two new pitches
Two state-of-the-art hockey pitches will be built ahead of the Women’s Hockey World Cup in England next summer.
The pitches, costing £600,000, will be constructed at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
They will remain in place after the tournament, providing new facilities for Great Britain’s national and development squads, as well as university, school and hockey clubs.
The investment by UK Sport, The National Lottery, England Hockey and the Greater London Authority, also means London will have world-class pitches in place for the newly created Pro League in 2019, through which teams will now qualify for the Olympics.
“This funding means every stage of the hockey pathway, from junior to elite, will benefit from the Women’s Hockey World Cup," said Esther Britten, head of major events at UK Sport.
“It's a fantastic example of the benefit of the UK hosting a major sporting event.”
The pitches have been developed from those used during Rio 2016, where the women’s team won Gold after a penalty shootout against the Netherlands.
Funding from the organisations supports existing investments made by Lee Valley Regional Park Authority and Polytan, the global supplier to International Hockey Federation.
The Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup consists of 16 teams and will take place from 21 July to 5 August 2018.
Swimming Instructors
Swimming Teachers
Recreation Assistant
Gymnastic Coach
Duty Manager
Fitness Manager
Operations Manager
Trainee Duty Manager
Duty Manager (part time)
Area Aquatics Lead
Business Development Consultant
Senior Operations Assistant
Boys Games Coach (Football, Rugby, Cricket)
Duty Manager
Sport and Wellbeing Assistants
Managing Director
Womens and Girls Facilitator (FTC)
Dual Use Supervisor
Tutor Assessor
Apprentice Recreation Assistant
Casual Duty Manager
Level 1 Swimming Teacher
Level 2 Swimming Teacher
Swimming Instructor x 2
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Lifeguards
Duty Assistant/Lifeguard
Lead Gymnastics Coach
Leisure Operations Apprentice
Catalogue Gallery
Video Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: Stratford-on-Avon District Council
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: Gravesham Borough Council
Company: GVA
Company: Colchester Borough Council