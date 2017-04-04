Ambitious Huddersfield sport and leisure project gathers pace

Davies said the site was in a 'really good location' for leisure

KSDL, the firm that operates Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, has lifted the lid on the ambitious £65m (US$81m, €76m) leisure project planned for the surrounding area.

A “state-of-the-art” outdoor ski slope, constructed by West Yorkshire firm Briton Engineering, will make up a significant part of the 250,000sq ft (23,225sq m) of leisure space being mapped out.

A bowling alley, indoor trampoline centre, retail outlets, restaurants, a kids adventure facility and a 150-room hotel are also included in the proposal for HD One.

Gareth Davies, managing director of KSDL, told Sports Management that the ski slope would be recognised as the “iconic” part of the development.

The slope will be built into the “natural wooded hillside” and will be open 365 days per year.

Briton Engineering’s Snowflex technology will be used to make the terrain softer and more challenging than comparable slopes, said Davies. The firm is responsible for the largest outdoor ski slope in Ankara, Turkey.

Davies revealed that while the slope was designed for community use and will be affordable for regular families, his company has been “working tirelessly” to earn the endorsement of the British Ski and Snowboard Federation.

“It is the best opportunity of becoming an approved centre of excellence of some kind in the north,” he said. “My objective is to build a facility the British Ski and Snowboard Federations endorses, as well as targeting the massive community market.”

KSDL is also in the process of acquiring a new car parking site as it attempts to double its provision.

After securing planning consent, a financial package and an equity partner, Davies explained that construction is expected to commence early next year. The project will have a two-year build programme.

The company has also secure around 70 per cent of tenants for the retail outlets on pre-let agreements.

The proposed leisure facilities will add to KSDL’s existing estate. As well as the 24,500-capacity stadium – which is home to Huddersfield Town FC and Huddersfield Giants rugby league club – the firm is the landlord for a 2,500-member gym, a nine-screen Odeon cinema and food and beverage outlets.

Current annual footfall is 1.5m. Davies “conservatively” expects that to rise to 3.5m following the construction of the development.

“We’re in a really good location for leisure,” he said. “We are bang in the middle of a triangle including Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield – all within an hour’s drive. We’ve got 7.8m people living within an hour’s drive, and we have momentum with the existing facilities.”