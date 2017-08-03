Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris

IOC president Thomas Bach said the deal could create a 'win-win-win' situation

Los Angeles appears certain to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games after agreeing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

As part of the agreement, the IOC will release US$1.8bn (£1.4bn, €1.5bn) to the organising committee to “increase participation and access to youth sports programmes” during a longer planning period in the lead up to the Games.

Thomas Bach, the IOC president, said he “welcomed” the decision made by Los Angeles to put itself forward for the 2028 Games after being involved in a tight two-horse race with Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

“Los Angeles presented an excellent candidature that embraces the Olympic Agenda 2020 sustainability priorities by maximising the use of existing facilities and encouraging the engagement of more youth in the Olympic movement,” he added.

Paris, it is expected, will now host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, although the IOC is still to confirm such a plan.

Bach added: “We are very confident that we can reach a tripartite agreement under the leadership of the IOC with LA and Paris in August, creating a win-win-win situation for all three parties.

“This agreement will be put forward to the IOC Session in Lima in September for ratification.”