Fine dining meets football: Roux family chefs and Spurs serve up White Hart Lane restaurant concept
Lionel Messi theme park to open in China in 2019
Sporting Future: Labour to ‘examine’ government sport strategy if it triumphs at General Election
Event bidding: South African Rugby bids for 2023 World Cup after hosting ban lifted
Technogym appointed official equipment supplier for Commonwealth Games
US$30m training facility for Will Ferrell’s MLS franchise
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust searches for permanent CEO
Fitness First launches triathlon training ground
Political parties lay out sports plans ahead of 2017 General Election
Preparations begin for vast Marina Park in Cork
AART Architects win design competition for timber-clad new Denmark Rowing Stadium
Manchester sports clubs make emergency fund donation following fatal attack
Sport and Recreation Alliance refreshes governance standards
NSPCC chief lifts the lid on safeguarding challenges in sport
TEA teaming up with Orlando City for tailgate event
Buckner to replace retiring Sparkes as CEO of British Swimming
British Gymnastics training people to supervise dementia-friendly sessions
David Beckham consortium reveals new-look design for mooted Miami MLS stadium
NBC to take international rugby to growing US market
RFU searches for new CEO as Ritchie retires
Baseball bodies organise London festival to reach more European fans
Major League Baseball (MLB) and BaseballSoftballUK will host a Fourth of July festival in London’s Hyde Park in an attempt to boost local interest in the sport.
Called MLB Battlegrounds, the festival will feature a ‘Home Run Derby’ featuring former MLB stars from the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers franchises, including Carlos Pena, Cliff Floyd and Shawn Green.
A Home Run Derby is a traditional feature of MLB All-Star Weekend where participants try to hit the most home runs against the clock.
The free event will also feature street food and music.
John Boyd, chief executive of BaseballSoftballUK, said the festival was an “opportunity” for the sport to reach the general public.
MLB has also been trying to arrange a regular season game in the UK to accommodate a growing fanbase in Europe in a similar fashion to National Football League (NFL) matches being played at Wembley and Twickenham.
Charlie Hill, managing director of MLB Europe, said: “This represents an exciting statement of intent to grow Major League Baseball in Europe.
“Hyde Park is the perfect location to bring a flavour of our game to London.”
