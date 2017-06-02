leadforensics Sports news from Sports Management magazine: US$30m training facility for Will Ferrell’s MLS franchise
US$30m training facility for Will Ferrell’s MLS franchise

By Matthew Campelli    31 May 2017
The complex will be built on the campus of California State University

Los Angeles FC, the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise co-owned by Hollywood actor Will Ferrell, has unveiled plans to spend US$30m (£23.5m, €26.8m) on a new training facility.

The facility will be built on the campus of California State University, and will be the third most expensive in MLS history following the US$60m (£46.9m, €53.6m) investments made my Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake in their respective training centres.

Designed by Gensler – the architecture firm behind the club’s soon-to-be-built Banc of California Stadium – the complex will see the university’s stadium, locker rooms, sports medicine facilities and office space extensively renovated.

Hunt Construction Group has been appointed to build the two-story facility.

As well as funding the whole project, Los Angeles FC has pledged an additional US$1.5m (£1.2m, €1.3m) contribution to the university.

Tom Penn, the club’s president and co-owner, said the university campus was the “perfect home for our team”.

“We look forward to developing world-class players and talent for decades to come at Cal State LA,” he added.

Los Angeles FC, which Ferrell and Penn co-own with former basketball star Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, self-help guru Tony Robbins and film producer Peter Guber, will enter the MLS at the start of the 2018 season.

MLS  football  training facility  Gensler 
