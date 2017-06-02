Fine dining meets football: Roux family chefs and Spurs serve up White Hart Lane restaurant concept
Lionel Messi theme park to open in China in 2019
Sporting Future: Labour to ‘examine’ government sport strategy if it triumphs at General Election
Event bidding: South African Rugby bids for 2023 World Cup after hosting ban lifted
Technogym appointed official equipment supplier for Commonwealth Games
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust searches for permanent CEO
Fitness First launches triathlon training ground
Political parties lay out sports plans ahead of 2017 General Election
Preparations begin for vast Marina Park in Cork
AART Architects win design competition for timber-clad new Denmark Rowing Stadium
Manchester sports clubs make emergency fund donation following fatal attack
Sport and Recreation Alliance refreshes governance standards
NSPCC chief lifts the lid on safeguarding challenges in sport
TEA teaming up with Orlando City for tailgate event
Buckner to replace retiring Sparkes as CEO of British Swimming
British Gymnastics training people to supervise dementia-friendly sessions
David Beckham consortium reveals new-look design for mooted Miami MLS stadium
NBC to take international rugby to growing US market
RFU searches for new CEO as Ritchie retires
First 2022 World Cup stadium completed in Qatar
US$30m training facility for Will Ferrell’s MLS franchise
Los Angeles FC, the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise co-owned by Hollywood actor Will Ferrell, has unveiled plans to spend US$30m (£23.5m, €26.8m) on a new training facility.
The facility will be built on the campus of California State University, and will be the third most expensive in MLS history following the US$60m (£46.9m, €53.6m) investments made my Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake in their respective training centres.
Designed by Gensler – the architecture firm behind the club’s soon-to-be-built Banc of California Stadium – the complex will see the university’s stadium, locker rooms, sports medicine facilities and office space extensively renovated.
Hunt Construction Group has been appointed to build the two-story facility.
As well as funding the whole project, Los Angeles FC has pledged an additional US$1.5m (£1.2m, €1.3m) contribution to the university.
Tom Penn, the club’s president and co-owner, said the university campus was the “perfect home for our team”.
“We look forward to developing world-class players and talent for decades to come at Cal State LA,” he added.
Los Angeles FC, which Ferrell and Penn co-own with former basketball star Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, self-help guru Tony Robbins and film producer Peter Guber, will enter the MLS at the start of the 2018 season.
