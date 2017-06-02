Fine dining meets football: Roux family chefs and Spurs serve up White Hart Lane restaurant concept
Lionel Messi theme park to open in China in 2019
Sporting Future: Labour to ‘examine’ government sport strategy if it triumphs at General Election
Event bidding: South African Rugby bids for 2023 World Cup after hosting ban lifted
Technogym appointed official equipment supplier for Commonwealth Games
US$30m training facility for Will Ferrell’s MLS franchise
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust searches for permanent CEO
Fitness First launches triathlon training ground
Political parties lay out sports plans ahead of 2017 General Election
AART Architects win design competition for timber-clad new Denmark Rowing Stadium
Manchester sports clubs make emergency fund donation following fatal attack
Sport and Recreation Alliance refreshes governance standards
NSPCC chief lifts the lid on safeguarding challenges in sport
TEA teaming up with Orlando City for tailgate event
Buckner to replace retiring Sparkes as CEO of British Swimming
British Gymnastics training people to supervise dementia-friendly sessions
David Beckham consortium reveals new-look design for mooted Miami MLS stadium
NBC to take international rugby to growing US market
RFU searches for new CEO as Ritchie retires
First 2022 World Cup stadium completed in Qatar
Preparations begin for vast Marina Park in Cork
Work is underway on a vast new riverside sports park in Cork, Ireland, which will surround the city’s regenerated Páirc Uí Chaoimh Gaelic games stadium.
Demolition has begun to clear space for phase one of Marina Park – a €20m development created around the stadium and the adjoining agricultural Munster Showgrounds. The phase one masterplan published by the city council is focused on the area to the west of the stadium and the near Cork’s famous Atlantic Pond.
Leisure amenities will include a tree nursery and play zone, a boat club, meandering pathways and a water course, and a cultural pavilion and food and drinks space in one of the Showgrounds’’ former cow sheds.
According to the Irish Examiner newspaper, detailed designs for phase one should be finalised by the end of July when the demolition work is complete, and in time for a tender to process to begin before the end of the year. Construction due to start in early 2018, and the first part of the park is scheduled to open the following year.
Once phase one is done, the council expects funding to be released for phase two. This will feature several children’s play areas, public sports pitches and courts, an adventure water park, various gardens and an outdoor events space for up to 1,800 people. There will be a central plaza for cultural events and concerts, and a western plaza for smaller street performances.
Visitors will be able to enter along the tree-lined marina, or via the former Cork, Blackrock and Passage West railway line – which will be widened and adapted for pedestrians.
The full 32-hectare masterplan has been designed by landscape architects OKRA, in consultation with the council’s parks division.
Critics of the project have argued that the redeveloped stadium will dominate the landscape and sever the park in two, but the ground, along with a new centre of excellence campus, successfully passed through public consultation three years ago.
Physical Activity and Arts Strategic Manager
Swimming Instructors
Regional Sales Manager
Camp Adventure Leaders
Becky Adlington SwimStars Co-ordinator
Full Time Senior Recreation Assistant
Casual Climbing Instructor
Assistant Duty Manager
Group Exercise Co-ordinator
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Part time Front of House Receptionist
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Swimming Instructors
Cleaners
Duty Manager
Assistant Manager (Hospitality)
Assistant Manager (Sport and Leisure)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Assistant General Manager
Sports Assistant
Receptionist
Duty Manager
Membership consultants
Membership consultants
Freelance Group exercise instructor (JumpArena)
Youth & Sports Officer
Regional Coordinator
Membership consultants
Membership consultants
Membership consultants
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: Solihull Metroplitan Borough Council
Company: GVA
Company: Welwyn Hatfield Council
Company: Enfield Council
Company: Ladbrokes