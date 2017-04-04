leadforensics Sports news from Sports Management magazine: Long Island landmark arena revived by SHoP Architects with 4,700 fins
Job search
Job Search
Latest news
Ambitious Huddersfield sport and leisure project gathers pace

Ambitious Huddersfield sport and leisure project gathers pace

04 Apr 2017
KSDL, the firm that operates Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, has lifted the lid on the ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Newcastle anticipates economic boost after being selected to host European rugby finals

Newcastle anticipates economic boost after being selected to host European rugby finals

03 Apr 2017
Newcastle will land a £17.4m (US$21.8m, €20.4m) windfall after being selected to host three European ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
ASA rebrands and launches new strategy

ASA rebrands and launches new strategy

03 Apr 2017
To coincide with the publication of its new four-year strategy, the Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Bundesliga club identifies new stadium site

Bundesliga club identifies new stadium site

03 Apr 2017
German top flight football team Hertha Berlin has unveiled plans to develop a new 55,000-capacity ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
England Netball performance chief joins the ECB

England Netball performance chief joins the ECB

31 Mar 2017
Diana Lewis, the performance pathway manager for England Netball, has been appointed as the national ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Funding package agreed for Headingley redevelopment

Funding package agreed for Headingley redevelopment

31 Mar 2017
Redevelopment work on Headingley stadium may finally begin after a funding agreement for the £40m ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
DCMS kicks off review probing the effectiveness of UK Anti-Doping

DCMS kicks off review probing the effectiveness of UK Anti-Doping

31 Mar 2017
A review of into the effectiveness and governance of UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has been launched ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership rebrands as EMD UK

Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership rebrands as EMD UK

31 Mar 2017
Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership (EMDP) – the national governing body for group exercise – has ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Sport and Recreation Alliance unveils five-year strategy

Sport and Recreation Alliance unveils five-year strategy

30 Mar 2017
Demonstrating the economic and social value of sport and growing the volunteer force have been ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Sport Wales chair sacked by Welsh government

Sport Wales chair sacked by Welsh government

30 Mar 2017
Paul Thomas, who was appointed chair of Sport Wales last April, has been sacked by ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Sports minister throws weight behind Mental Health Charter

Sports minister throws weight behind Mental Health Charter

29 Mar 2017
Tracey Crouch, the minister of sport, has urged sector bodies and organisations to sign up ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Chinese government partners with STA to cope with swimming lesson boom

Chinese government partners with STA to cope with swimming lesson boom

29 Mar 2017
An increase in demand for children’s swimming lessons in China has opened the door for ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Governance review launched by the ECB

Governance review launched by the ECB

28 Mar 2017
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has fired the starting gun on a review ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
NFL's Oakland Raiders wins right to move to 'world class' stadium in Las Vegas

NFL's Oakland Raiders wins right to move to 'world class' stadium in Las Vegas

28 Mar 2017
US National Football League (NFL) franchise the Oakland Raiders are to relocate to Las Vegas, ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Populous reveal what the future of eSports arenas looks like

Populous reveal what the future of eSports arenas looks like

27 Mar 2017
The popularity of eSports competitions – in which opposing players compete at video games played ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
ASA appoints Nickerson as permanent chief executive

ASA appoints Nickerson as permanent chief executive

27 Mar 2017
Jane Nickerson has been appointed as the permanent chief executive of the Amateur Swimming Association ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Gillingham FC aims for Premier League with new stadium proposal

Gillingham FC aims for Premier League with new stadium proposal

27 Mar 2017
League One football club Gillingham has called on its local council to support its aspirations ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Two-thirds of sports coaches ‘lack knowledge’ about mental health

Two-thirds of sports coaches ‘lack knowledge’ about mental health

27 Mar 2017
Around two-thirds of sports coaches are unable to sufficiently support the mental health needs of ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Three world governing bodies agree to sport surfaces protocols

Three world governing bodies agree to sport surfaces protocols

24 Mar 2017
The world governing bodies of football, rugby and hockey have agreed to a set of ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
Wheelchair tennis loses UK Sport funding despite Rio 2016 success

Wheelchair tennis loses UK Sport funding despite Rio 2016 success

24 Mar 2017
UK Sport has decided against funding wheelchair tennis’ world-class programme ahead of the 2020 Olympic ... more
Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Share this on Google+ Share this on LinkedIn Share this on Reddit
More news: (showing 1 - 20 of 11892)           
UK only International

Long Island landmark arena revived by SHoP Architects with 4,700 fins

By Kim Megson    04 Apr 2017
The design team decided to retain the strong massing of the arena, while enclosing it in aluminium fin / Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

SHoP Architects have completed an extensive renovation of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on New York’s Long Island.

The multi-purpose arena, which first opened in 1972, has hosted the likes of Elvis Presley, Led Zeppelin, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen over the years, as well as basketball and ice hockey fixtures, but gradually became outdated and was closed in 2015.

SHoP were brought in to re-conceive the look and feel of the structure as part of a US$165m (€54.7m, £132.6m) renovation project.

Tasked by the client, real estate firm Forest City Ratner, with creating “a reimagined sports and entertainment village”, the design team decided to retain the strong massing of the 416,000sq ft arena, while at the same time transforming it within an intricate enclosure of 4,700 brushed aluminum fins.

“Each of the elements in this system varies slightly in profile and dimension to create a subtle flow that reflects the big skies of the flat Long Island landscape,” said the architects in a statement. “The materiality of the design evokes the area's history and references the Spirit of St. Louis, the single-seat plane flown by Charles Lindbergh, which departed a nearby airfield for the first non-stop solo transatlantic flight in 1927.”

Interior renovations were carried out by Gensler, including a refreshed concourse, a redesigned main entrance, all new seating, improved bowl circulation, an enlarged high definition LED scoreboard and revamped bathrooms and concessions.

The Coliseum will be home to the Brooklyn Nets’ National Basketball Association Development League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

“Our goal was to create a space that reflected the tremendous sense of place that permeates Long Island, from the look of the building, to the taste of the food,” said Bruce Ratner, executive chair of Forest City Ratner.

“Our talented architectural and development team have succeeded beyond our dreams, creating a venue that is visually striking and wonderfully comfortable. We’re excited about the opening and are looking forward to the ongoing development of this entertainment destination.”

The arena will host its first official event tomorrow (5 April) with a performance from Long Island local Billy Joel. Concerts by Stevie Nicks, Barbara Streisand, Metallica, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars are scheduled for 2017.

Billy Joel will give the first performance at the new-look arena on 5 April / SHoP Architects
The fins vary slightly in profile and dimension 'to create a subtle flow' in the exterior / SHoP Architects
Interior renovations were carried out by Gensler, including a refreshed concourse and a redesigned main entrance / Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
New York  Long Island  Uniondale  SHoP Architects  Gensler  Forest City Ratner  Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum 
Sign up for FREE ezines & magazines
Sport & Recreation jobs
Leisure Media
featured job

Editor, Health Club Management magazine

Leisure Media
Salary: Competitive
Job location: Hitchin, Herts, United Kingdom
Successful UK-wide leisure business
featured job

General Manager

Successful UK-wide leisure business
Salary: Up to £40,000 (OTE £60,000) plus lots of great benefits
Job location: Nationwide, United Kingdom
The Gym Group
featured job

General Managers

The Gym Group
Salary: Highly competitive salary + c20% bonus + optional PT income
Job location: Nationwide

Duty Manager / Site Safety Coordinator

Everyone Active
Salary: Competitive salary
Location: Studley, United Kingdom

World class Swimming Instructors

Swimming Nature
Salary: Competitive
Location: Various, United Kingdom

Centre Assistants - Lee Valley VeloPark

Vibrant Partnerships
Salary: Competitive hourly rates of pay
Location: London, United Kingdom

Membership Executive

Soho Gyms
Salary: Competitive
Location: London, United Kingdom

Yoga and Therapy Centre Manager

triyoga
Salary: 28k-35k pa
Location: London, United Kingdom

Lifeguard

Highgate School
Salary: Competitive
Location: London, United Kingdom

Assistant Project Manager

360 Play
Salary: £20,000 – £25,000 depending on experience
Location: Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

General Manager

The Gym Group
Salary: up to £38,000 + c20% bonus + optional PT income
Location: London Chadwell Heath, United Kingdom

General Manager

The Gym Group
Salary: up to £38,000 + c20% bonus + optional PT income
Location: London Ilford, United Kingdom
recruiting with sports management

Fitness Manager

Everyone Active
Salary: Competitive salary
Location: London, United Kingdom

Duty Manager

Parkwood Leisure
Salary: £21,000 per annum
Location: Bristol, United Kingdom

Bikeability Co-ordinator

Parkwood Leisure
Salary: Competitive
Location: Hounslow, United Kingdom

Fitness Duty Supervisor (Fixed Term)

The Hurlingham Club
Salary: £24,000 pa
Location: Fulham, London, United Kingdom

Gym Instructor (Fixed Term)

The Hurlingham Club
Salary: Competitive
Location: Fulham, London, United Kingdom

Senior Fitness Instructor

University of Leeds
Salary: £16,289 - £17,898
Location: Leeds, United Kingdom

Swimming Lesson Co-Ordinator

Rugby School
Salary: £17,784 per annum
Location: Rugby, United Kingdom
recruiting with sports management

Commercial and Operations Manager (Gym)

Gloucestershire County Cricket Club/BS7
Salary: Competitive
Location: Bristol, United Kingdom

Assistant Manager – Health and Fitness

Derby City Council
Salary: Grade G £24,964 - £27,668 a year
Location: Derby, United Kingdom

Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events

Derby City Council
Salary: Grade G £24,964 - £27,668 a year
Location: Derby, United Kingdom

Catering Assistant - Charlton Lido and Lifestyle

GLL
Salary: Up to £8.70 an hour
Location: SE18 4LX, Charlton, Greenwich, London, United Kingdom

Gym Supervisor

Anglia Ruskin University
Salary: £21,220 - £24,565 pa
Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Membership Sales Consultant (NEW CLUB OPENING)

énergie group
Salary: Competitive
Location: Camberwell, United Kingdom

RFC Recreation Club Duty Manager

RFC Recreation Club Duty Manager
Salary: £20,800 salary per annum
Location: London
training with sports management

Front of House Executive

Performance Ground
Salary: £19,760 pa plus bonus
Location: Holborn, London, United Kingdom

Fitness Motivator

Everyone Active
Salary: Competitive Salary
Location: Ware, Herts, United Kingdom

Team Leader/Lifeguard

Everyone Active
Salary: Competitive
Location: Ware, Herts, United Kingdom

Duty Managers

Everyone Active
Salary: Competitive salary dependant on experience
Location: Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

Recreation Assistant (Training Offered)

GLL
Salary: Up to £18,720 per annum (40 hours a week)
Location: Morden, Merton, United Kingdom

Client Services Manager

MK Health Hub
Salary: OTE £25k
Location: Solihull, United Kingdom

Full Time Duty Officer

Montsaye Academy
Salary: £18,560 - £20,456 per annum
Location: Northants, United Kingdom
lifeguard jobs  swimming teacher jobs  personal trainer jobs  general manager jobs  recreation assistant jobs  duty manager jobs  membership consultant jobs  Cleaning Assistant jobs  apprenticeships jobs  Team Leader jobs  front of house jobs  Team Leaders jobs  fitness instructor jobs  Cleaner jobs  Sports Development and Physical Activity Manager jobs 
More jobs

Company profile

Company profile: NUSSLI Group
NUSSLI Group
NUSSLI was founded in 1941 as the Nüssli Carpentry Workshop in Hüttwilen, Switzerland. Whether temporary, modular or permanent structures – with the realisation of complex projects over the past decades – NUSSLI has seen to it that events, trade fairs and exhibitions have all left a memorable impression.
View full profile >
More company profiles

Featured Supplier

Technogym and IBM bring Watson Artificial Intelligence into wellness
Technogym and IBM bring Watson Artificial Intelligence into wellness
Technogym, a world leading company in fitness and wellness technologies and solutions, has announced an initiative with IBM to build the next generation Watson Artificial Intelligence-driven cognitive coaching platform for health and wellness within the Technogym MyWellness cloud platform.
View full details >
More featured suppliers

Diary dates

07-09 Apr 2017
Swimathon
600 venues across UK, United Kingdom
19 Apr 2017
Sport Industry Forum Abu Dhabi
Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
21-23 Apr 2017
FitCon
Olympia London, London, United Kingdom
25-27 Apr 2017
International Exhibition of Medical Tourism / Healthcare Travel Expo
EC KyivExpoPlaza, Kyiv, Ukraine
More diary dates