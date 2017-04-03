ASA rebrands and launches new strategy
Bundesliga club identifies new stadium site
England Netball performance chief joins the ECB
Funding package agreed for Headingley redevelopment
DCMS kicks off review probing the effectiveness of UK Anti-Doping
Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership rebrands as EMD UK
Sport and Recreation Alliance unveils five-year strategy
Sport Wales chair sacked by Welsh government
Sports minister throws weight behind Mental Health Charter
Chinese government partners with STA to cope with swimming lesson boom
Governance review launched by the ECB
NFL's Oakland Raiders wins right to move to 'world class' stadium in Las Vegas
Populous reveal what the future of eSports arenas looks like
ASA appoints Nickerson as permanent chief executive
Gillingham FC aims for Premier League with new stadium proposal
Two-thirds of sports coaches ‘lack knowledge’ about mental health
Three world governing bodies agree to sport surfaces protocols
Wheelchair tennis loses UK Sport funding despite Rio 2016 success
Everton agrees finance package for proposed stadium
Goalball UK appoints chief executive ahead of Tokyo 2020 cycle
Newcastle anticipates economic boost after being selected to host European rugby finals
Newcastle will land a £17.4m (US$21.8m, €20.4m) windfall after being selected to host three European rugby union finals in May.
St James’ Park, the home of Newcastle United FC, will host the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals, while Newcastle Falcons’ Kingston Park Stadium will stage the European Rugby Continental Shield final.
All matches will be played across the weekend of the 10/11 May 2019.
The bid to host European rugby’s showpiece weekend was put together by Newcastle City Council, NewcastleGateshead Initiative, Newcastle United FC and Newcastle Rugby Ltd.
Mick Horgan, the latter’s managing director, said the announcement was “great news for rugby in Newcastle and the wider North East region.”
“The hard work starts now to deliver a truly memorable finals weekend,” he added. “It’s not just three finals over two days to look forward to but also a Rugby Village fan park and various community events in the lead up to the weekend.”
Leader of Newcastle City Council Nick Forbes said the bid was part of the local authorities “vision to make Newcastle the Great North City”.
Forbes added: “We were resolute in those ambitions as we worked to secure this top tier tournament for our city, and showcase what we have to offer.
“It will bring thousands of fans from across Europe to the North East, and with them a welcome boost to our local economy.”
St James’ Park was one of the host stadiums for the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and will stage rugby league’s Magic Weekend this year.
General Managers
General Manager
Editor, Health Club Management magazine
Fitness Duty Supervisor (Fixed Term)
Gym Instructor (Fixed Term)
Senior Fitness Instructor
Centre Assistants - Lee Valley VeloPark
Swimming Lesson Co-Ordinator
Commercial and Operations Manager (Gym)
Assistant Manager – Health and Fitness
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Bikeability Co-ordinator
World class Swimming Instructors
Catering Assistant - Charlton Lido and Lifestyle
Gym Supervisor
Membership Sales Consultant (NEW CLUB OPENING)
RFC Recreation Club Duty Manager
Yoga and Therapy Centre Manager
Front of House Executive
Lifeguard
Assistant Project Manager
Fitness Motivator
Team Leader/Lifeguard
Duty Managers
Recreation Assistant (Training Offered)
Client Services Manager
Full Time Duty Officer
Duty Manager
Retail Manager
Part time Catering Assistant
Lifeguards
Relief Hospitality Assistant
Relief Cleaner
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: Ladbrokes
Company: Barrow in Furness Borough Council
Company: GVA
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: Surrey Heath Borough Council