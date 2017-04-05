Pulse Group to help improve fitness among HE communities

(Left to right) Andy Allford, Richard Sheen, Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Angela Dale, Neil Mosley, David Connell

The Pulse Group has been named as the official two-year partner of the Physical Activity and Health Strand of the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Strategy 2016-20.

The purpose of the strand is to inspire and enable higher education (HE) communities, both students and staff, to become more active more often.

The strand, which includes the Physical Activity Network and the Health and Fitness Network, will bring together senior figures and decision makers across the HE sector, with a mission of improving physical activity and health within the HE community.

Pulse will help devise a physical activity campaign that can be implemented across all HE institutions. It will also be supporting a series of workshops as part of the Health and Fitness Network, which will be primarily aimed at fitness managers working in HE institutions.

Neil Mosley, Pulse's director of education, said: “With our impressive track record working with and operating higher education fitness facilities we are confident that we will be able to pass on our expertise to support BUCS’ aims and mission.”

Vince Mayne, BUCS chef executive officer, said: “Physical activity and health is a key part of the higher education agenda and I look forward to seeing the work The Pulse Group does to support our Physical Activity and Health Strand, that will benefit the HE sector and the lifestyle of students across our universities.”