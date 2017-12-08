New Sporta chief focused on survival of trusts
Edinburgh's leisure facilities facing funding cuts and new bills
Wembley to host four extra Euro 2020 games but Wales misses out
Hockey World Cup sees £600,000 investment in two new pitches
Therapists and sports coaches use Boccia to reach people with learning disabilities
Bjarke Ingels Group unveil design for new type of sports and leisure district under one enormous roof
New stadium revealed: Crystal Palace inspired by past while preparing Selhurst Park for future
John Amaechi calls for physical activity sector to harness diversity
Sport England launches ‘intense’ £100m pilot to get poorer communities active
New images: Fulham's Riverside Stand project to create 'world-class leisure destination'
Populous and Jack Nicklaus create demountable stadium for high-stakes golf putting
Head of London Sport calls for sector’s experts to influence London Plan
NFL Experience lets fans ‘suit up’ for Super Bowl in New York City
First new permanent venue of the Tokyo 2020 Games opens to the public
London looks to kickstart sport technology revolution
Unfunded sports 'still have a role to play' insists Katherine Grainger
College sports centre aims to raise the bar for pupils and public with £3.8m upgrade
Abandoned Sheffield ski village to undergo £22.5m redevelopment under Extreme brand
Body image concerns stopping mothers from teaching children to swim
Former Paralympian Marc Woods is new chair of CIMSPA
RFU invests record £100m back into game despite making loss
The Rugby Football Union has put nearly £100m (US$134.18m, €113.80m) back into the sport this year – an increase of 11 per cent on 2016.
The investment, at £99.6m (US$133.60m, €113.35m), comes despite the annual accounts showing lower year-on-year revenues, mainly due to the Rugby World Cup 2015 revenues recorded in 2016, and an operating loss of £6m (US$8.05m, €6.83m).
The RFU balance sheet remains strong with net assets of £215m (US$288.42m, €244.68m), with profit and loss reserves of £18.5m (US$24.82m, €21.05m) putting the RFU in a strong position to manage the four-year Rugby World Cup cycle’s effect on the number of games at Twickenham Stadium.
“This was always going to be a period of reinvigoration and I’m glad that a comparison with the last season with the same match profile, and unaffected by the Rugby World Cup 2015 revenues, shows total revenue up by 20 per cent," said RFU chief executive Steve Brown.
"Growth was achieved across the key revenue streams, and our overheads were nine per cent lower year-on-year.”
Investment in professional rugby was £63.7m (US$85.45m, €72.49m), up 14 per cent and investment in rugby development was £35.9m (US$23.61m, €48.16m), up five per cent.
Ticket revenues, excluding the Rugby World Cup 2015, increased by 87 per cent, to £17.6m (US$23.61m, €20.03m) due to four Old Mutual Wealth Series and three Six Nations home internationals – with 1.1 million tickets sold to 17 matches at Twickenham.
Brown also noted the addition of the first artificial grass pitches (AGPs), with more than £50m (US$67.07m, €56.90m) invested into 100 floodlit AGPs nationwide by 2019. Seven are now operational, with three more to open in early 2018.
“Our Professional Rugby investment was up £8m (US$10.73m, €9.10m) and includes the first year costs of both the new eight-year Professional Game Agreement and the new four-year players deal.
The RFU recently launched a four-year plan to help the sport grow.
Swimming Instructors
Swimming Teachers
Recreation Assistant
Gymnastic Coach
Duty Manager
Fitness Manager
Operations Manager
Trainee Duty Manager
Duty Manager (part time)
Area Aquatics Lead
Business Development Consultant
Senior Operations Assistant
Boys Games Coach (Football, Rugby, Cricket)
Duty Manager
Sport and Wellbeing Assistants
Managing Director
Womens and Girls Facilitator (FTC)
Dual Use Supervisor
Tutor Assessor
Apprentice Recreation Assistant
Casual Duty Manager
Level 1 Swimming Teacher
Level 2 Swimming Teacher
Swimming Instructor x 2
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Lifeguards
Duty Assistant/Lifeguard
Lead Gymnastics Coach
Leisure Operations Apprentice
Catalogue Gallery
Video Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: Stratford-on-Avon District Council
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: Gravesham Borough Council
Company: GVA
Company: Colchester Borough Council