Fine dining meets football: Roux family chefs and Spurs serve up White Hart Lane restaurant concept

White Hart Lane's new H Club will be one venue where spectators can sample the Roux family menu / Populous

World-renowned chefs the Roux family will create fine dining experiences for spectators at Tottenham Hotspur’s new-look White Hart Lane stadium when it opens next year.

While football fans in Britain are accustomed to enjoying a pie and a pint of beer during a game, Tottenham wants to offer a rather more high-end alternative for those with deep pockets and an appetite for the finer things in life.

For 12 matches per season, Albert, Michel Jr and Emily Roux will design selected menus for the club’s On Four range of lounges and suites, while other “celebrated and upcoming” chefs will fill in on other match days.

The dining spaces, spread across the fourth floor of the 61,559-capacity venue, have been designed by London practice F3 architects. They include the The H Club brasserie-style restaurant – in which fans can enjoy a meal with former players for a mere £525 (US$676, €600) per person, not including the five figure membership fee – and customisable Super Suites, which can be hired for £420 (US$540, €480) per person per event.

“This is the first time we have partnered with a sports stadium and it is marvellous that we will be involved in such an iconic new venue,” said Michel Roux Jr. “We’ve already been involved in the design of the kitchens within the new stadium and look forward to developing our menus for guests to enjoy.”

The Roux family are famous for opening the first two restaurants in Britain to hold three Michelin stars – Le Gavroche and the Waterside Inn.

They have been invited to collaborate with Tottenham by hospitality group Levy Restaurants, which is developing White Hart Lane’s food and beverage amenities with the club to create “the ultimate occasion for every visitor.”

Andy O’Sullivan, Tottenham’s director of hospitality, said: “This agreement with the Roux family is the latest example of the commitment the club showing in delivering what will be London’s best sports and entertainment venue in every aspect from general admission to premium.

“Our range of premium packages will redefine hospitality within sport and make a Tottenham Hotspur match one of the most sought-after experiences in the capital.”

Other food and beverage amenities at the new stadium will include a cheese room, a microbrewery and a tunnel club restaurant with a one-way glass wall that allows visitors to watch the players as they come on and off the pitch.

Set to open in 2018, the new White Hart Lane has been designed by sports architects Populous. London’s largest capacity football club ground, it will feature a retractable grass field with an artificial surface underneath that will be multi-use and capable of hosting NFL matches and concerts.