STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme

Infants aged three months to four years will be able to take part in the programme

A swimming programme designed for babies and pre-school children will be rolled out across all five Center Parcs location after a successful trial.

STAnley’s Swim Pups, devised by the Swimming Teachers’ Association (STA), allows young guests to participate in a structured swimming programme during their visit.

The programme will be delivered by trained STA baby and pre-school trained teachers who will teach children water skills through a “series of fun games”.

Children will be able to take part in an aquatic nature trail or canoe on a pool raft. STAnley is the seal water safety mascot that playfully uses the STA’s abbreviated name.

The original pilot programme was launched at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, and will now be rolled out to Center Parcs villages in Suffolk, Wiltshire, Cumbria and Bedfordshire.

Kayle Burgham, head of aquatics at the STA, said she was “proud” to be working on the project with Center Parcs.

“STAnley’s Swim Pups is unique because it is an all-encompassing programme designed to teach and reward children aged three months to four years in a short time – and it gives the family the flexibility they need while on a short break, by not having to commit to multiple sessions to achieve an award,” she added.