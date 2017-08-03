Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure
Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field
UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day
Work on York Community Stadium to begin in October
Gensler wins another MLS project with North Carolina
US$48m Prosper Stadium announced for Texas school district
Freeman expands sports and entertainment reach with acquisition of BaAM
Former Commonwealth champion joins Birmingham 2022 bid team
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
A swimming programme designed for babies and pre-school children will be rolled out across all five Center Parcs location after a successful trial.
STAnley’s Swim Pups, devised by the Swimming Teachers’ Association (STA), allows young guests to participate in a structured swimming programme during their visit.
The programme will be delivered by trained STA baby and pre-school trained teachers who will teach children water skills through a “series of fun games”.
Children will be able to take part in an aquatic nature trail or canoe on a pool raft. STAnley is the seal water safety mascot that playfully uses the STA’s abbreviated name.
The original pilot programme was launched at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, and will now be rolled out to Center Parcs villages in Suffolk, Wiltshire, Cumbria and Bedfordshire.
Kayle Burgham, head of aquatics at the STA, said she was “proud” to be working on the project with Center Parcs.
“STAnley’s Swim Pups is unique because it is an all-encompassing programme designed to teach and reward children aged three months to four years in a short time – and it gives the family the flexibility they need while on a short break, by not having to commit to multiple sessions to achieve an award,” she added.
General Managers
Swimming Instructors
Regional Swimming Coordinator
Becky Adlington SwimStars Coordinator
Exercise Specialist
Facility Assistant
Recreation Assistant
Sports Centre Recreational Assistant
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager x 2
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager
'Your Move' Community Sport Activator
Senior Manager - Healthy Lifestyle Programmes
Head Sports Coach
'Your Move' Active Lives / Healthy Weight Referral
'Your Move' Support Officer - Healthy Lifestyle Prog
Parklife Project Managers / Engagement Managers
Fitness Manager
Centre Manager
Facilities Assistant / Receptionist
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Assistant General Manager
Recreation Assistant
Operations Assistant
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Team Leader - Full time
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard) Apprentice
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Swimming Instructors
Customer Account Administrator
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: GVA
Company: GVA