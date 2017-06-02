Fine dining meets football: Roux family chefs and Spurs serve up White Hart Lane restaurant concept
Lionel Messi theme park to open in China in 2019
Sporting Future: Labour to ‘examine’ government sport strategy if it triumphs at General Election
Technogym appointed official equipment supplier for Commonwealth Games
US$30m training facility for Will Ferrell’s MLS franchise
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust searches for permanent CEO
Fitness First launches triathlon training ground
Political parties lay out sports plans ahead of 2017 General Election
Preparations begin for vast Marina Park in Cork
AART Architects win design competition for timber-clad new Denmark Rowing Stadium
Manchester sports clubs make emergency fund donation following fatal attack
Sport and Recreation Alliance refreshes governance standards
NSPCC chief lifts the lid on safeguarding challenges in sport
TEA teaming up with Orlando City for tailgate event
Buckner to replace retiring Sparkes as CEO of British Swimming
British Gymnastics training people to supervise dementia-friendly sessions
David Beckham consortium reveals new-look design for mooted Miami MLS stadium
NBC to take international rugby to growing US market
RFU searches for new CEO as Ritchie retires
First 2022 World Cup stadium completed in Qatar
South African Rugby bids for 2023 World Cup after hosting ban lifted
The governing body for South African rugby union has lodged an official bid to host the 2023 World Cup after a ban on hosting international sporting tournaments was lifted by the government.
Jurie Roux, chief executive of South African Rugby, submitted an 827-page bid document to World Rugby detailing a “low-cost, high return” event that would require “no infrastructure spend”
“South Africa has the hunger and capacity to host this tournament like no other country on Earth,” said Roux.
“We believe we have submitted the strongest technical bid supported by world-class venues and outstanding training facilities in an ideal climate against the African backdrop.”
He added that unlike other major sporting events, South Africa would “profit” from hosting the tournament, with an independent impact study revealing the economic impact of the event could be as high as R27.3bn (£1.6bn, US$2.1bn, €1.9bn) for the country.
Despite having the ambition to host the 2023 edition of the tournament for some time, an official bid was thrown into doubt in 2016 when the nation’s former sports minister Fikile Mbalula banned South African Rugby from staging international tournaments as a result of perceived limited opportunities for black sportspeople within rugby union.
However, that ban was lifted last month after representation targets were met. Mbalula’s replacement, Thulas Nxesi, congratulated rugby – as well as cricket and netball – for being “willing to walk the extra mile”.
“Their right to bid for and host major sporting events, which was revoked before, is hereby immediately reinstated,” he said following the decision.
Ireland and France are also bidding to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with World Rugby set to announce the successful candidate on 15 November.
