International federation of parkour established
People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure
Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field
UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day
Work on York Community Stadium to begin in October
Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity
Vendors of The Big Issue magazine – traditionally sold by the homeless – will be given the chance to work for Southampton Football Club as part of a new initiative.
The Premier League football club will enroll local vendors on an eight-week employability programme, run by its Saints Foundation, to upskill them and get them ready for work.
When they complete the course the vendors will then be encouraged to apply for long-term appointments with Southampton FC.
Improving the lives of vulnerable local adults is a key part of the work done by the Saints Foundation.
Last year, the Southampton’s chair Ralph Krueger told Sports Management about the club’s extensive outreach programme, which includes donating kits to children living in deprived boroughs and working with local people in drug rehabilitation centres.
Greg Baker, head of the Saints Foundation, said the club was keen to “drive further positive change among our community”.
He added: “We’re delighted to help provide adults in and around the area with opportunities and skills they need to take the first step towards a fruitful career – whether that be with Southampton FC or elsewhere – and we hope to see fans and residents alike get involved in the campaign to support local vendors.”
As part of the campaign, a special Southampton FC edition of The Big Issue will be sold in the run-up to the club’s first Premier League match of the season on 12 August.
Regional Swimming Coordinator
General Managers
Swimming Instructors
Becky Adlington SwimStars Coordinator
Sports Assistants (eight positions)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled) South Oxfordshire
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)-Manchester
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard) Manchester
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)-Manchester
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)-Manchester
Duty Manager
Facility Assistant
Recreation Assistant
Sports Centre Recreational Assistant
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager x 2
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager
'Your Move' Community Sport Activator
Senior Manager - Healthy Lifestyle Programmes
Head Sports Coach
'Your Move' Active Lives / Healthy Weight Referral
'Your Move' Support Officer - Healthy Lifestyle Prog
Parklife Project Managers / Engagement Managers
Fitness Manager
Centre Manager
Facilities Assistant / Receptionist
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Assistant General Manager
Recreation Assistant
Operations Assistant
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: GVA
Company: GVA