Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity

A special edition of The Big Issue will be published to mark the initiative

Vendors of The Big Issue magazine – traditionally sold by the homeless – will be given the chance to work for Southampton Football Club as part of a new initiative.

The Premier League football club will enroll local vendors on an eight-week employability programme, run by its Saints Foundation, to upskill them and get them ready for work.

When they complete the course the vendors will then be encouraged to apply for long-term appointments with Southampton FC.

Improving the lives of vulnerable local adults is a key part of the work done by the Saints Foundation.

Last year, the Southampton’s chair Ralph Krueger told Sports Management about the club’s extensive outreach programme, which includes donating kits to children living in deprived boroughs and working with local people in drug rehabilitation centres.

Greg Baker, head of the Saints Foundation, said the club was keen to “drive further positive change among our community”.

He added: “We’re delighted to help provide adults in and around the area with opportunities and skills they need to take the first step towards a fruitful career – whether that be with Southampton FC or elsewhere – and we hope to see fans and residents alike get involved in the campaign to support local vendors.”

As part of the campaign, a special Southampton FC edition of The Big Issue will be sold in the run-up to the club’s first Premier League match of the season on 12 August.