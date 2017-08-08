Leicestershire CCC to investigate lack of British Asians in sport
Sport England reviews coaching structure for BAME people and women
The state of England’s coaching framework for people from a diverse background will be scrutinised after Sport England fired the starting gun on a review.
Compiled by the Sport and Recreation Alliance and Manchester Metropolitan University, the review will investigate the needs of inactive people from underrepresented groups, such as ethnic minority and female, as well as the habits of those who are active to shape Sport England’s coaching plan.
The review is likely to be completed by January 2018.
Phil Smith, Sport England’s director of sport, said the coaching plan had to ensure that people who coach “are more reflective of sport and society”.
According to Sport England data, only five per cent of people that receive a coaching qualification come from a black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) background, while two per cent of coaches with a disability have obtained a qualification since 2009.
More than three million adults in England coach sport or physical activity, with 75 per cent doing so voluntarily.
