Alberto Campo Baeza completes minimalist Madrid sports hall bathed in light
Emirates Stadium becomes first Premier League venue to go ‘green’
England women win broadcasting deal after Cricket World Cup success
Serie A club buys stadium and plans extensive revamp
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust unveils new chief executive
Leicestershire CCC to investigate lack of British Asians in sport
Sport England reviews coaching structure for BAME people and women
Commonwealth contender Liverpool named as ‘Greatest Sporting City’
International federation of parkour established
People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer
Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Paralympian among new Sport Wales board appointments
Pippa Britton, chair of Disability Sport Wales, has been appointed as vice chair of Sport Wales amid a number of new board appointments.
Former Paralympic archer Britton replaces Adele Baumgardt, who was asked to step down in March alongside former chair Paul Thomas.
The position of chair is still vacant, although Lawrence Conway is acting as interim chair.
Rebecca Evans, public health minister for Wales, made the appointment alongside as one of a number of additions to the board.
Ashok Ahir, Ian Bancroft, Christian Malcolm and Alison Thorne will commence their three-year terms from October 2017.
Existing board members Richard Parks and Samar Wafa have been reappointed for a further three years after serving one term each already.
Evans said she was “very pleased” to make the appointments.
“Together, they bring a wealth of experience of working with under-engaged communities to inspire and increase participation levels, as well as an understanding of the needs of elite athletes,” she added.
