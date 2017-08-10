Paralympian among new Sport Wales board appointments

Britton competed at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing / Joe Giddens/EMPICS Sport

Pippa Britton, chair of Disability Sport Wales, has been appointed as vice chair of Sport Wales amid a number of new board appointments.

Former Paralympic archer Britton replaces Adele Baumgardt, who was asked to step down in March alongside former chair Paul Thomas.

The position of chair is still vacant, although Lawrence Conway is acting as interim chair.

Rebecca Evans, public health minister for Wales, made the appointment alongside as one of a number of additions to the board.

Ashok Ahir, Ian Bancroft, Christian Malcolm and Alison Thorne will commence their three-year terms from October 2017.

Existing board members Richard Parks and Samar Wafa have been reappointed for a further three years after serving one term each already.

Evans said she was “very pleased” to make the appointments.

“Together, they bring a wealth of experience of working with under-engaged communities to inspire and increase participation levels, as well as an understanding of the needs of elite athletes,” she added.