Paralympian among new Sport Wales board appointments

Alberto Campo Baeza completes minimalist Madrid sports hall bathed in light

Alberto Campo Baeza completes minimalist Madrid sports hall bathed in light

10 Aug 2017
Spanish architect Alberto Campo Baeza has completed a semi-transparent sports hall for a university in ... more
Emirates Stadium becomes first Premier League venue to go ‘green’

Emirates Stadium becomes first Premier League venue to go ‘green’

10 Aug 2017
Arsenal Football Club’s Emirates Stadium has become the first Premier League football venue to use ... more
England women win broadcasting deal after Cricket World Cup success

England women win broadcasting deal after Cricket World Cup success

09 Aug 2017
Women’s cricket will be shown on terrestrial television for the first time after the England ... more
Serie A club buys stadium and plans extensive revamp

Serie A club buys stadium and plans extensive revamp

09 Aug 2017
Italian Serie A football team Atalanta has purchased its home stadium from the local authority ... more
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust unveils new chief executive

Dame Kelly Holmes Trust unveils new chief executive

09 Aug 2017
Gail Scott-Spicer, former chief executive of the Carers Trust, has been appointed as the new ... more
Leicestershire CCC to investigate lack of British Asians in sport

Leicestershire CCC to investigate lack of British Asians in sport

08 Aug 2017
An event attempting to investigate the reasons behind the lack of British Asian professional sportspeople ... more
Sport England reviews coaching structure for BAME people and women

Sport England reviews coaching structure for BAME people and women

08 Aug 2017
The state of England’s coaching framework for people from a diverse background will be scrutinised ... more
Commonwealth contender Liverpool named as ‘Greatest Sporting City’

Commonwealth contender Liverpool named as ‘Greatest Sporting City’

08 Aug 2017
Liverpool has been named as the UK’s ‘Greatest Sporting City’, giving a boost to its ... more
International federation of parkour established

International federation of parkour established

07 Aug 2017
Parkour UK, the newly-recognised governing body for the sport in Britain, has become a founding ... more
People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer

People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer

07 Aug 2017
Simply believing you're doing more exercise than your peers can significantly increase your lifespan according ... more
Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity

Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity

07 Aug 2017
Vendors of The Big Issue magazine – traditionally sold by the homeless – will be ... more
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres

Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres

06 Aug 2017
Thunderous sound effects, dramatic strobe lighting and enormous and exuberant video projections are welcoming players ... more
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf

Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf

03 Aug 2017
Golf spectators walk more than 11,500 steps while watching the sport, according to a survey, ... more
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme

STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme

02 Aug 2017
A swimming programme designed for babies and pre-school children will be rolled out across all ... more
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris

Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris

01 Aug 2017
Los Angeles appears certain to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games after agreeing a ... more
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving

Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving

31 Jul 2017
Andy Burnham, mayor of Manchester and former Labour Party leadership hopeful, has thrown his weight ... more
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games

Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games

28 Jul 2017
Birmingham and Liverpool’s hopes of hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games are still intact after both ... more
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson

UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson

28 Jul 2017
UK Sport’s ‘no compromise’ approach to funding elite sport “needs a rethink”, according Baroness Tanni ... more
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020

Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020

27 Jul 2017
Sainsbury's, one of the key sponsors of the ParalympicsGB team, has renewed its partnership with ... more
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds

A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds

27 Jul 2017
A third of 11-year-old school pupils will finish Year 6 unable to swim, a report ... more
Paralympian among new Sport Wales board appointments

By Matthew Campelli    10 Aug 2017
Britton competed at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing / Joe Giddens/EMPICS Sport

Pippa Britton, chair of Disability Sport Wales, has been appointed as vice chair of Sport Wales amid a number of new board appointments.

Former Paralympic archer Britton replaces Adele Baumgardt, who was asked to step down in March alongside former chair Paul Thomas.

The position of chair is still vacant, although Lawrence Conway is acting as interim chair.

Rebecca Evans, public health minister for Wales, made the appointment alongside as one of a number of additions to the board.

Ashok Ahir, Ian Bancroft, Christian Malcolm and Alison Thorne will commence their three-year terms from October 2017.

Existing board members Richard Parks and Samar Wafa have been reappointed for a further three years after serving one term each already.

Evans said she was “very pleased” to make the appointments.

“Together, they bring a wealth of experience of working with under-engaged communities to inspire and increase participation levels, as well as an understanding of the needs of elite athletes,” she added.

Sport Wales 
