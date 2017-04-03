Sport and Recreation Alliance unveils five-year strategy

Emma Boggis, chief executive of the Sport and Recreation Alliance

Demonstrating the economic and social value of sport and growing the volunteer force have been highlighted as key objectives in the Sport and Recreation Alliance’s new strategy.

The Heart of an Active Nation is the body’s blueprint for the 2017-21 period, and has a heavy focus on how to improve and project the positive aspects of grassroots sport.

The economic and social value of sport were key pillars in the government’s Sporting Future strategy, and the Alliance is intent on taking that on through a number of initiatives.

It has pledged to make sure the sector has access to quality research proving its efficacy in this respect, as well as using its influence with government to “make sure the full economic contribution of the sector is recognised and supported”.

In terms of sport’s social impact, the Alliance will continue to back schemes, such as its Mental Health Charter, which emphasises the positive impact sport and recreation has on mental health.

Volunteering has been earmarked as an important aspect of the sector going forward, particularly the accessibility of opportunities for people from underrepresented backgrounds, such as disabled people, those from ethnic minority backgrounds, or people living in more deprived parts of the nation.

Developing opportunities for children and young people in sport and recreation, as well as supporting members to futureproof their own operations, make up the four key objectives of the strategy.

On the latter, the Alliance has committed to furthering its engagement with its members and delivering “high-quality commissioned work”.

“The sport and recreation sector has to be able to respond to the changes taking place in the world today, seek out new opportunities, forge new relationships and partnerships, and to challenge and be prepared to be challenged,” said Sport and Recreation Alliance chief executive Emma Boggis.

“Our role as the voice of the sector is to help our members and the wider sector do this and we hope our new strategy will inform, encourage and inspire everyone to come together to deliver our vision of an active nation through sport and recreation.”

Sports minister Tracey Crouch added: “I welcome the launch of the Sport and Recreation Alliance’s new strategy to support grassroots organisations and help grow participation rates, particularly among those people who are currently inactive. The Alliance has a crucial role to play in helping to demonstrate the huge, positive contribution sport makes to our society and people’s lives.”