Newcastle anticipates economic boost after being selected to host European rugby finals
ASA rebrands and launches new strategy
Bundesliga club identifies new stadium site
England Netball performance chief joins the ECB
Funding package agreed for Headingley redevelopment
DCMS kicks off review probing the effectiveness of UK Anti-Doping
Exercise, Move, Dance Partnership rebrands as EMD UK
Sport Wales chair sacked by Welsh government
Sports minister throws weight behind Mental Health Charter
Chinese government partners with STA to cope with swimming lesson boom
Governance review launched by the ECB
NFL's Oakland Raiders wins right to move to 'world class' stadium in Las Vegas
Populous reveal what the future of eSports arenas looks like
ASA appoints Nickerson as permanent chief executive
Gillingham FC aims for Premier League with new stadium proposal
Two-thirds of sports coaches ‘lack knowledge’ about mental health
Three world governing bodies agree to sport surfaces protocols
Wheelchair tennis loses UK Sport funding despite Rio 2016 success
Everton agrees finance package for proposed stadium
Goalball UK appoints chief executive ahead of Tokyo 2020 cycle
Sport and Recreation Alliance unveils five-year strategy
Demonstrating the economic and social value of sport and growing the volunteer force have been highlighted as key objectives in the Sport and Recreation Alliance’s new strategy.
The Heart of an Active Nation is the body’s blueprint for the 2017-21 period, and has a heavy focus on how to improve and project the positive aspects of grassroots sport.
The economic and social value of sport were key pillars in the government’s Sporting Future strategy, and the Alliance is intent on taking that on through a number of initiatives.
It has pledged to make sure the sector has access to quality research proving its efficacy in this respect, as well as using its influence with government to “make sure the full economic contribution of the sector is recognised and supported”.
In terms of sport’s social impact, the Alliance will continue to back schemes, such as its Mental Health Charter, which emphasises the positive impact sport and recreation has on mental health.
Volunteering has been earmarked as an important aspect of the sector going forward, particularly the accessibility of opportunities for people from underrepresented backgrounds, such as disabled people, those from ethnic minority backgrounds, or people living in more deprived parts of the nation.
Developing opportunities for children and young people in sport and recreation, as well as supporting members to futureproof their own operations, make up the four key objectives of the strategy.
On the latter, the Alliance has committed to furthering its engagement with its members and delivering “high-quality commissioned work”.
“The sport and recreation sector has to be able to respond to the changes taking place in the world today, seek out new opportunities, forge new relationships and partnerships, and to challenge and be prepared to be challenged,” said Sport and Recreation Alliance chief executive Emma Boggis.
“Our role as the voice of the sector is to help our members and the wider sector do this and we hope our new strategy will inform, encourage and inspire everyone to come together to deliver our vision of an active nation through sport and recreation.”
Sports minister Tracey Crouch added: “I welcome the launch of the Sport and Recreation Alliance’s new strategy to support grassroots organisations and help grow participation rates, particularly among those people who are currently inactive. The Alliance has a crucial role to play in helping to demonstrate the huge, positive contribution sport makes to our society and people’s lives.”
General Managers
General Manager
Editor, Health Club Management magazine
Fitness Duty Supervisor (Fixed Term)
Gym Instructor (Fixed Term)
Senior Fitness Instructor
Centre Assistants - Lee Valley VeloPark
Swimming Lesson Co-Ordinator
Commercial and Operations Manager (Gym)
Assistant Manager – Health and Fitness
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Bikeability Co-ordinator
World class Swimming Instructors
Catering Assistant - Charlton Lido and Lifestyle
Gym Supervisor
Membership Sales Consultant (NEW CLUB OPENING)
RFC Recreation Club Duty Manager
Yoga and Therapy Centre Manager
Front of House Executive
Lifeguard
Assistant Project Manager
Fitness Motivator
Team Leader/Lifeguard
Duty Managers
Recreation Assistant (Training Offered)
Client Services Manager
Full Time Duty Officer
Duty Manager
Retail Manager
Part time Catering Assistant
Lifeguards
Relief Hospitality Assistant
Relief Cleaner
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: Ladbrokes
Company: Barrow in Furness Borough Council
Company: GVA
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: Surrey Heath Borough Council