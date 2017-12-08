Edinburgh's leisure facilities facing funding cuts and new bills
Wembley to host four extra Euro 2020 games but Wales misses out
RFU invests record £100m back into game despite making loss
Hockey World Cup sees £600,000 investment in two new pitches
Therapists and sports coaches use Boccia to reach people with learning disabilities
Bjarke Ingels Group unveil design for new type of sports and leisure district under one enormous roof
New stadium revealed: Crystal Palace inspired by past while preparing Selhurst Park for future
John Amaechi calls for physical activity sector to harness diversity
Sport England launches ‘intense’ £100m pilot to get poorer communities active
New images: Fulham's Riverside Stand project to create 'world-class leisure destination'
Populous and Jack Nicklaus create demountable stadium for high-stakes golf putting
Head of London Sport calls for sector’s experts to influence London Plan
NFL Experience lets fans ‘suit up’ for Super Bowl in New York City
First new permanent venue of the Tokyo 2020 Games opens to the public
London looks to kickstart sport technology revolution
Unfunded sports 'still have a role to play' insists Katherine Grainger
College sports centre aims to raise the bar for pupils and public with £3.8m upgrade
Abandoned Sheffield ski village to undergo £22.5m redevelopment under Extreme brand
Body image concerns stopping mothers from teaching children to swim
Former Paralympian Marc Woods is new chair of CIMSPA
New Sporta chief focused on survival of trusts
Cate Atwater, the newly appointed chief executive of Sporta – the national association which represents leisure and cultural trusts – has admitted her members face a “worrying landscape” as economic pressure mounts in the sector.
Speaking to Health Club Management, Atwater identified a series of concerns facing Sporta members, including keeping hold of their charitable status, VAT exemption, rising energy costs, local authority procurement, general financial pressures and Brexit.
“Initially my role will focus on member engagement and to re-check the priorities and needs of our members," she said.
"There are threats and it is a worrying landscape for members. Based on member needs, I will propose a way forward to help trusts survive.
“It's my responsibility to be aware of what those worries and threats are. It’s a challenging role but times are increasingly challenging for our members.”
Despite the threats, Atwater insisted that opportunities remain. “We're seeing the merging of trusts and an increase of single-site community trusts," she said.
“There's an increasing breadth of services being delivered by members. Trusts are developing and diversifying to help mitigate some of the threats.”
Atwater, who officially takes over from Brian Leonard on 1 January, joined Sporta in 2013 from charity Age UK.
She initially managed the Sporta's ‘Make Your Move’ programme, which was funded by Sport England, before becoming programmes and operations director.
Sporta has 120 members, which operate around 2,000 facilities in the UK.
Swimming Instructors
Swimming Teachers
Recreation Assistant
Gymnastic Coach
Duty Manager
Fitness Manager
Operations Manager
Trainee Duty Manager
Duty Manager (part time)
Area Aquatics Lead
Business Development Consultant
Senior Operations Assistant
Boys Games Coach (Football, Rugby, Cricket)
Duty Manager
Sport and Wellbeing Assistants
Managing Director
Womens and Girls Facilitator (FTC)
Dual Use Supervisor
Tutor Assessor
Apprentice Recreation Assistant
Casual Duty Manager
Level 1 Swimming Teacher
Level 2 Swimming Teacher
Swimming Instructor x 2
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Leisure Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Lifeguards
Duty Assistant/Lifeguard
Lead Gymnastics Coach
Leisure Operations Apprentice
Catalogue Gallery
Video Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: Stratford-on-Avon District Council
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: Gravesham Borough Council
Company: GVA
Company: Colchester Borough Council