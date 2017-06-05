Former Harlequins chief takes on Stadium for Cornwall project

Evans held senior roles with both Harlequins and Saracens / EMPICS Sport/EMPICS Sport

Mark Evans, Harlequins’ CEO when it rebuilt its Twickenham Stoop stadium, has been appointed as the project leader for the Stadium for Cornwall project.

Construction on the stadium is expected to begin next spring, and will cost around £10m (US$12.9m, €11.5m).

Championship Rugby club the Cornish Pirates will share the 6,000-capacity ground with non-league football club Truro City FC.

It is likely to be built in time for the 2019/20 season.

Evans, who was also director of rugby at Saracens, said his focus was on “providing extra resource and experience” to the project.

He will be tasked with raising extra capital and creating “innovative” funding models, although it will largely be joint-funded by Truro, the Cornish Pirates and Truro and Penwith College.