Retiring basketball players offered qualification opportunity

The first intake of players and retired players began their two-year qualification earlier in the summer / TASS/FIBA

TASS – the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme funded by Sport England – has teamed up with the world governing body for basketball to offer qualifications to retiring and soon-to-be-retired players.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and TASS will offer players the chance to complete the Certificate in Talented Athlete Lifestyle Support (TALS) if they are leaving – or thinking about leaving – the sport.

TALS will allow basketball to retain the experience and skill of elite players who will use that experience to support the next generation of players.

Players working towards the certificate will complete eight assignments over a two-year period, which will be a combination of written and practical tasks.

Forty athletes make up the first intake of students on the TALS scheme, including “NBA champions and Olympic captains”.

“We are excited about our partnership with FIBA and the support we are offering more than 40 world-class athletes as they look towards their future careers,” said TASS national director Guy Taylor.

“Our TALS course will provide the athletes with the necessary skills they will need to guide future stars across the world and ensure they can make the most of the opportunities available to them.”