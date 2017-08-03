Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure
Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field
UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day
Work on York Community Stadium to begin in October
Gensler wins another MLS project with North Carolina
US$48m Prosper Stadium announced for Texas school district
Freeman expands sports and entertainment reach with acquisition of BaAM
Former Commonwealth champion joins Birmingham 2022 bid team
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Fifty national governing bodies – including the Football Association (FA), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Rugby Football Union (RFU) – have agreed action plans with the government about changes to their governance structures.
The changes will be made in response to the Code of Sports Governance, which requires governing bodies that receive public money to be more transparent, increase diversity of boards and agree constitutional arrangements to make board the “ultimate decision-makers”.
Despite being threatened about its public funding status repeatedly by the government, the FA has signed off an action plan deemed sufficient.
Its board size will reduce from 12 to 10 members, while term limits will be implemented for board members and members of the influential FA Council.
The FA has also agreed to improve its diversity credentials – criticised by MPs during a vote of no confidence earlier this year – by electing more women and ethnic minorities to its board and Council.
Also committing to reduce the size of its board was the ECB, which was commended by sports minister Tracey Crouch for launching its own governance review.
British Gymnastics (with 50 per cent gender diversity on its board), the Royal Yachting Association and Boccia UK (already adhering to the majority of the code) were singled out for praise.
Table Tennis England and the British Mountaineering Council were the only two governing bodies not to have agreed action plans in place.
Crouch said she was “pleased” by the response to the code.
“I appreciate for many sports this is not an easy task, due to the complexities of current governance structures, but virtually all of them have stepped up, understand the importance of this work and have changes in the pipeline that will collectively strengthen sport in this country,” she added.
