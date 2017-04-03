DCMS kicks off review probing the effectiveness of UK Anti-Doping

Nicole Sapstead heads up the organisation as chief executive / PA/PA Wire/PA Images

A review of into the effectiveness and governance of UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has been launched by the government.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has called for evidence as it prepares to scrutinise the organisation’s operations, efficiency and future-proofing plans.

Stakeholders such as sports governing bodies, athletes, sponsors, medical experts and members of the public have been invited to submit their views over a six-week consultation period.

The process will be overseen by a ‘challenge group’ chaired by DCMS non-executive director Matthew Campbell-Hill, and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

UKAD is a DCMS-sponsored arm’s-length body that manages the government’s national anti-doping policy.

In recent months it has found itself at the at centre of the controversy surrounding British Cycling and Team Sky relating to the ‘mystery package’ sent to cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins during the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

Representatives of both organisations have insisted that the package contained the legal supplement Fluimucil.

However, UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said that the body was “not able to confirm of refute” that claim despite 1,000 man hours going into the five-month investigation.