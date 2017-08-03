UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson

Job search
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf

Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf

03 Aug 2017
Golf spectators walk more than 11,500 steps while watching the sport, according to a survey, ... more
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme

STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme

02 Aug 2017
A swimming programme designed for babies and pre-school children will be rolled out across all ... more
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris

Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris

01 Aug 2017
Los Angeles appears certain to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games after agreeing a ... more
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving

Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving

31 Jul 2017
Andy Burnham, mayor of Manchester and former Labour Party leadership hopeful, has thrown his weight ... more
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games

Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games

28 Jul 2017
Birmingham and Liverpool’s hopes of hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games are still intact after both ... more
Sainsbury's commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020

Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020

27 Jul 2017
Sainsbury's, one of the key sponsors of the ParalympicsGB team, has renewed its partnership with ... more
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds

A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds

27 Jul 2017
A third of 11-year-old school pupils will finish Year 6 unable to swim, a report ... more
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive

Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive

27 Jul 2017
The Australian city of Wollongong will be the first location outside of Europe to host ... more
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister

Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister

27 Jul 2017
Fifty national governing bodies – including the Football Association (FA), England and Wales Cricket Board ... more
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health

Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health

26 Jul 2017
ukactive has teamed up with young people’s charity The Mix to help tackle mental health ... more
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia

Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia

26 Jul 2017
Grassroots sport quango Sport England has signed a three-year deal to allow an Australian health ... more
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord's

MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s

25 Jul 2017
The committee that oversees London’s iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground has rejected plans to build residential ... more
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure

Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure

25 Jul 2017
Part of the safe standing section at Celtic FC’s Parkhead stadium has been closed temporarily ... more
Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay's Lambeau Field

Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field

24 Jul 2017
Lodge Kohler, the exclusive hotel of the Green Bay Packers Titletown, opened yesterday (19 July) ... more
UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day

UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day

24 Jul 2017
A day of mass participation running is being organised by UK Sport and parkrun to ... more
Work on York Community Stadium to begin in October

Work on York Community Stadium to begin in October

21 Jul 2017
The construction of a new stadium for York City Football Club and York City Knights ... more
Gensler wins another MLS project with North Carolina

Gensler wins another MLS project with North Carolina

21 Jul 2017
US architecture firm Gensler has designed a stadium for Major League Soccer (MLS) hopeful North ... more
US$48m Prosper Stadium announced for Texas school district

US$48m Prosper Stadium announced for Texas school district

20 Jul 2017
The Prosper Independent School District (IDS) just north of Dallas has unveiled plans for a ... more
Freeman expands sports and entertainment reach with acquisition of BaAM

Freeman expands sports and entertainment reach with acquisition of BaAM

20 Jul 2017
Brand experience provider Freeman has announced the acquisition of creative production company BaAM, expanding its ... more
Former Commonwealth champion joins Birmingham 2022 bid team

Former Commonwealth champion joins Birmingham 2022 bid team

19 Jul 2017
Brendan Foster, the former Commonwealth 10,000m champion, has joined the team trying to bring the ... more
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson

By Matthew Campelli    28 Jul 2017
Grey-Thompson said the consideration of athletes' duty of care was important when setting medal targets

UK Sport’s ‘no compromise’ approach to funding elite sport “needs a rethink”, according Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Talking to Sports Management the former Paralympic champion said there also “needed to be a debate” about how many medals Great Britain wants to win, with more emphasis on duty of care for athletes.

“My personal view is that it’s great to win medals across a whole host of sports, but we need a debate about how many and what that looks like,” she added. “We need to look at what the cost is.”

The ukactive chair stressed that athletes must accept that elite sport is not “warm and cuddly”, but she thought that the ‘no compromise’ approach – which sees sports win funding based on medal potential and high medal targets – had an impact on the day-to-day experience of athletes and coaches.

Since Team GB and ParalympicsGB triumphed at last summer’s Rio Olympics, with 67 and 147 medals respective, a number of high-profile allegations of bullying and abuse have emerged from sports that receive UK Sport funding for their world-class programmes.

Grey-Thompson said: “We’ve proven that we can win lots of medals. Now we need to prove we can do it with a duty of care to athletes.

“There was a lot of pressure on the system to deliver medals at the London 2012 Olympics. In some sports, that created an unhealthy type of behaviour, and instead of moving a little bit away from that it’s actually becoming slightly more prevalent.”

Earlier this year, the 11-time Paralympic gold medallist published her government-commissioned report into the duty of care for athletes.

Recommendations included the appointment of a Duty of Care Guardian to every national governing body board and the establishment of a Sports Ombudsman, to hold governing governing bodies to account over duty of care issues.

Read the full interview with Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson from the latest edition of Sports Management here.

UK Sport  Tanni Grey-Thomspon  duty of care 
