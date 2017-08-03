Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure
Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field
UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day
Work on York Community Stadium to begin in October
Gensler wins another MLS project with North Carolina
US$48m Prosper Stadium announced for Texas school district
Freeman expands sports and entertainment reach with acquisition of BaAM
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres
Thunderous sound effects, dramatic strobe lighting and enormous and exuberant video projections are welcoming players to the field at the new stadium of Russian football club FC Krasnodar, which has installed a 4,700sq m media screen along the top tier of the bowl.
International architects Gerkan, Marg & Partners (gmp) and Russian design firm Maxim Rymar Architectural Studio designed the 33,979 capacity ground, which is raised on a plinth slightly above a surrounding sports park and the club’s football academy.
With its classical division into three elevated sections, the building references the generic style of the ancient amphitheatre. That sense of drama is emphasised on the interior with the unique media screen, that has been captured in videos posted on Twitter.
Big screen technology at @FCKrasnodar's new stadium is astounding. https://t.co/6CEboSV22Y— James Appell (@jamesappell) July 27, 2017
“The design combines the rationality of the construction and tectonics with innovative media technology to create the charged atmosphere of a football arena, thereby generating an exciting contrast between the lightweight and highly efficient roof structure and the archetypal form of the bowl and facade,” said gmp in a statement.
Krasnodar Stadium has the technical capabilities to stage fixtures for any tournaments organised by footballing bodies UEFA and FIFA. The design team used a special cable-stayed design for the roof that covers all the seats and enhances the matchday atmosphere, and the stands are equipped with an infrared heating system to keep supporters warm.
Construction was launched in April 2013 and the first match there took place in October last year with a friendly between the Russian national team and Costa Rica.
A video showcasing the design of the stadium can be viewed below:
General Managers
Becky Adlington SwimStars Coordinator
Swimming Instructors
Regional Swimming Coordinator
Exercise Specialist
Facility Assistant
Recreation Assistant
Sports Centre Recreational Assistant
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager x 2
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager
'Your Move' Community Sport Activator
Senior Manager - Healthy Lifestyle Programmes
Head Sports Coach
'Your Move' Active Lives / Healthy Weight Referral
'Your Move' Support Officer - Healthy Lifestyle Prog
Parklife Project Managers / Engagement Managers
Fitness Manager
Centre Manager
Facilities Assistant / Receptionist
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Assistant General Manager
Recreation Assistant
Operations Assistant
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Team Leader - Full time
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard) Apprentice
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Swimming Instructors
Customer Account Administrator
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: GVA
Company: GVA