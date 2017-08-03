Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres

A 4,700sq m media screen has been built along the top tier of the bow / gmp

Thunderous sound effects, dramatic strobe lighting and enormous and exuberant video projections are welcoming players to the field at the new stadium of Russian football club FC Krasnodar, which has installed a 4,700sq m media screen along the top tier of the bowl.

International architects Gerkan, Marg & Partners (gmp) and Russian design firm Maxim Rymar Architectural Studio designed the 33,979 capacity ground, which is raised on a plinth slightly above a surrounding sports park and the club’s football academy.

With its classical division into three elevated sections, the building references the generic style of the ancient amphitheatre. That sense of drama is emphasised on the interior with the unique media screen, that has been captured in videos posted on Twitter.

Big screen technology at @FCKrasnodar's new stadium is astounding. https://t.co/6CEboSV22Y — James Appell (@jamesappell) July 27, 2017

“The design combines the rationality of the construction and tectonics with innovative media technology to create the charged atmosphere of a football arena, thereby generating an exciting contrast between the lightweight and highly efficient roof structure and the archetypal form of the bowl and facade,” said gmp in a statement.

Krasnodar Stadium has the technical capabilities to stage fixtures for any tournaments organised by footballing bodies UEFA and FIFA. The design team used a special cable-stayed design for the roof that covers all the seats and enhances the matchday atmosphere, and the stands are equipped with an infrared heating system to keep supporters warm.

Construction was launched in April 2013 and the first match there took place in October last year with a friendly between the Russian national team and Costa Rica.

