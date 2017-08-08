Sport England reviews coaching structure for BAME people and women
Commonwealth contender Liverpool named as ‘Greatest Sporting City’
International federation of parkour established
People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer
Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure
Leicestershire CCC to investigate lack of British Asians in sport
An event attempting to investigate the reasons behind the lack of British Asian professional sportspeople will be hosted by Leicestershire County Cricket Club later this week (10 August).
The club is working with equality body the Asian Sports Foundation to host an evening titled Asians in Cricket in Conversation.
Wasim Khan, chief executive of Leicestershire CCC, and Tracey Francis, head of growth at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will give keynote speeches.
They will be joined on a panel discussion by chair of the National Asian Cricket Council Gulfraz Riaz, ECB national growth manager for diverse communities Mohammed Arif and Leicestershire CCC player Jigar Naik.
The discussion will focus on the challenges of pursuing a professional sports career within the Asian community, how the benefits of sport participation could be better articulated to the Asian community, and how sport-led programmes can promote social cohesion.
Panellists will offer advice on how to “break down cultural and religious barriers” by “providing sporting benefits to an underrepresented minority ethnic community”.
Swimming Instructors
Becky Adlington SwimStars Coordinator
Regional Swimming Coordinator
General Managers
Recreation Assistant Apprentice-Vale ofWhite Horse
Facilities Assistant / Receptionist
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard) - Redhill
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)
Swimming Instructors
Sports Assistants (eight positions)
Duty Manager
Facility Assistant
Recreation Assistant
Sports Centre Recreational Assistant
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager x 2
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager
'Your Move' Community Sport Activator
Senior Manager - Healthy Lifestyle Programmes
Head Sports Coach
'Your Move' Active Lives / Healthy Weight Referral
'Your Move' Support Officer - Healthy Lifestyle Prog
Parklife Project Managers / Engagement Managers
Fitness Manager
Centre Manager
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Assistant General Manager
Recreation Assistant
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: GVA
Company: GVA