People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer
Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure
Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field
UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day
Work on York Community Stadium to begin in October
International federation of parkour established
Parkour UK, the newly-recognised governing body for the sport in Britain, has become a founding member of a new international federation.
Parkour Earth has been established to demonstrate “common unity and purpose” within the “international parkour community”.
Eugene Minogue, chief executive of Parkour UK, has been appointed as Parkour Earth’s interim chief executive to head up a transitional board.
Minogue is currently embroiled in disagreement with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) after the body tried to claim parkour within its remit.
He accused the FIG of "encroachment and misappropriation" of parkour and complained to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The six founding members of Parkour Earth are Parkour UK, Federation de Parkour (France), New Zealand Parkour, Australian Parkour Association, Parkour South Africa and Polska Federacja Parkour i Freerun (Poland).
Earlier this year, parkour was officially recognised by the government as a sport, while Parkour UK was accepted as its national governing body.
