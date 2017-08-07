International federation of parkour established

Eugene Minogue, founder and CEO of Parkour UK, has been named as interim chief executive of Parkour Earth

Parkour UK, the newly-recognised governing body for the sport in Britain, has become a founding member of a new international federation.

Parkour Earth has been established to demonstrate “common unity and purpose” within the “international parkour community”.

Eugene Minogue, chief executive of Parkour UK, has been appointed as Parkour Earth’s interim chief executive to head up a transitional board.

Minogue is currently embroiled in disagreement with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) after the body tried to claim parkour within its remit.

He accused the FIG of "encroachment and misappropriation" of parkour and complained to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The six founding members of Parkour Earth are Parkour UK, Federation de Parkour (France), New Zealand Parkour, Australian Parkour Association, Parkour South Africa and Polska Federacja Parkour i Freerun (Poland).

Earlier this year, parkour was officially recognised by the government as a sport, while Parkour UK was accepted as its national governing body.