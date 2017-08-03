Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
Sport England takes This Girl Can to Australia
MCC Committee decides against residential apartments at Lord’s
Unsafe behaviour forces Celtic to temporarily close part of safe standing enclosure
Kohler opens fourth spa hotel with views of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field
UK Sport and parkrun organise mass participation event day
Work on York Community Stadium to begin in October
Gensler wins another MLS project with North Carolina
US$48m Prosper Stadium announced for Texas school district
Freeman expands sports and entertainment reach with acquisition of BaAM
Former Commonwealth champion joins Birmingham 2022 bid team
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
Sainsbury's, one of the key sponsors of the ParalympicsGB team, has renewed its partnership with the British Paralympic Association (BPA), supporting para-athletes for the next four years.
The deal covers both the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
Since becoming the first Paralympics-only sponsor of the 2012 London games, Sainsbury's entered a multi-year deal to continue supporting British Paralympians through the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, as well as last year’s record-breaking games in Rio, where Great Britain finished second in the medal table.
Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of the British Paralympic Association, said: “Sainsbury’s is very much at the heart of the Paralympic family here in the UK, their engagement has shown a true understanding of the power of Paralympic sport and they have encouraged their customers and colleagues to really get behind ParalympicsGB.
“We know that the inspirational performances of our athletes on the field of play can help to change perceptions and help to create a better world for disabled people".
He added: "Sainsbury’s has a very clear understanding of our vision and have engaged superbly around programmes to impact on the lives of young people in particular.”
Mike Coupe, chief executive of the Sainsbury's Group, said: “Sainsbury’s is proud of its continued sponsorship of ParalympicsGB as it’s something our customers and our colleagues really get behind.
“Seeing the team go from strength to strength, and knowing that we’re playing a small part in this success, is hugely inspiring for us all.
“Inclusivity, for both our colleagues and our customers, is at the heart of Sainsbury’s values, which is why we are so keen to continue to support ParalympicsGB and help change perceptions of what it means to have a disability.”
General Managers
Swimming Instructors
Regional Swimming Coordinator
Becky Adlington SwimStars Coordinator
Exercise Specialist
Facility Assistant
Recreation Assistant
Sports Centre Recreational Assistant
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager x 2
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager
'Your Move' Community Sport Activator
Senior Manager - Healthy Lifestyle Programmes
Head Sports Coach
'Your Move' Active Lives / Healthy Weight Referral
'Your Move' Support Officer - Healthy Lifestyle Prog
Parklife Project Managers / Engagement Managers
Fitness Manager
Centre Manager
Facilities Assistant / Receptionist
Assistant Manager - Conferencing and Events
Assistant General Manager
Recreation Assistant
Operations Assistant
Lifeguards
Lifeguards
Team Leader - Full time
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard) Apprentice
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Swimming Instructors
Customer Account Administrator
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Catalogue Gallery
Company profile
Directory
Featured Supplier
Property & Tenders
Company: East Cambridgeshire District Council
Company: South Derbyshire District Council
Company: GVA
Company: GVA