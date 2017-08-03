Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020

Hollingsworth said Sainsbury’s is "very much at the heart of the Paralympic family" / Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Sainsbury's, one of the key sponsors of the ParalympicsGB team, has renewed its partnership with the British Paralympic Association (BPA), supporting para-athletes for the next four years.

The deal covers both the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

Since becoming the first Paralympics-only sponsor of the 2012 London games, Sainsbury's entered a multi-year deal to continue supporting British Paralympians through the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, as well as last year’s record-breaking games in Rio, where Great Britain finished second in the medal table.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of the British Paralympic Association, said: “Sainsbury’s is very much at the heart of the Paralympic family here in the UK, their engagement has shown a true understanding of the power of Paralympic sport and they have encouraged their customers and colleagues to really get behind ParalympicsGB.

“We know that the inspirational performances of our athletes on the field of play can help to change perceptions and help to create a better world for disabled people".

He added: "Sainsbury’s has a very clear understanding of our vision and have engaged superbly around programmes to impact on the lives of young people in particular.”

Mike Coupe, chief executive of the Sainsbury's Group, said: “Sainsbury’s is proud of its continued sponsorship of ParalympicsGB as it’s something our customers and our colleagues really get behind.

“Seeing the team go from strength to strength, and knowing that we’re playing a small part in this success, is hugely inspiring for us all.

“Inclusivity, for both our colleagues and our customers, is at the heart of Sainsbury’s values, which is why we are so keen to continue to support ParalympicsGB and help change perceptions of what it means to have a disability.”