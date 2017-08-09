Serie A club buys stadium and plans extensive revamp
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust unveils new chief executive
Leicestershire CCC to investigate lack of British Asians in sport
Sport England reviews coaching structure for BAME people and women
Commonwealth contender Liverpool named as ‘Greatest Sporting City’
International federation of parkour established
People who think they're exercising more than their peers live longer
Big Issue vendors given Southampton FC employment opportunity
Vast video screen dominates Russian stadium's ode to Roman ampitheatres
Physical activity and health benefits gained from watching golf
STA and Center Parcs team up on infant swimming programme
Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics, leaving 2024 Games open for Paris
Andy Burnham backs Get Manchester Moving
Birmingham and Liverpool clear first hurdle in bid to host Commonwealth Games
UK Sport’s medal approach ‘needs a rethink’, says Tanni Grey Thompson
Sainsbury’s commits to supporting ParalympicsGB through to Tokyo 2020
A third of British 11-year-olds unable to swim, report finds
Regular Super League fixture to be hosted in Australia as part of tourism drive
Majority of sports compliant with governance code, says sports minister
Physical activity partnership will tackle youth mental health
England women win broadcasting deal after Cricket World Cup success
Women’s cricket will be shown on terrestrial television for the first time after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) signed a landmark deal with Channel 5.
The deal lasts until 2019 and will see highlights of all England women’s home games broadcast on the channel, including Tests, One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals.
England’s female team has just won the 2017 World Cup on home soil, resulting in surge or interest from the public and media.
Clare Connor, ECB director of England women’s cricket, said the deal was “another huge step forward for international women’s cricket”.
“The ticket sales and viewing figures from the World Cup showed there is a growing audience for our game and this platform will give us the chance to further capitalise on that,” she added.
Channel 5 has broadcast the highlights of the men’s England cricket team since 2006, although the BBC will regain the rights in 2020.
Women’s cricket highlights will retain the primetime spot that has been afforded to the men’s game, confirmed the free-to-air broadcaster.
“We’re delighted to offer the world-conquering England women’s cricket team as a terrestrial TV platform as cricket continues to broaden its appeal and attract even more women and girls to the sport,” added Paul Dunthorne, COO of VIMN UK, the owner of Channel 5.
Duty Manager - Permanent Full Time
General Managers
Becky Adlington SwimStars Coordinator
Swimming Instructors
Regional Swimming Coordinator
Swimming Teacher
Level 2 and Level 1 Gymnastic Coaches
Duty Manager
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager
Duty Manager
Recreation Assistant Apprentice-Vale ofWhite Horse
Facilities Assistant / Receptionist
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)
Apprentice (Multi-Skilled)
Swimming Instructors
Sports Assistants (eight positions)
Duty Manager
Facility Assistant
Recreation Assistant
Sports Centre Recreational Assistant
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager x 2
Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Senior Recreation Assistant (Lifeguard)
Duty Manager
'Your Move' Community Sport Activator
Senior Manager - Healthy Lifestyle Programmes
Head Sports Coach
'Your Move' Active Lives / Healthy Weight Referral
'Your Move' Support Officer - Healthy Lifestyle Prog
Parklife Project Managers / Engagement Managers
